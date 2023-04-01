Auditing under corporate tax regime in UAE

CA Ajith Kumar C H, M Com, FCA, CPA, senior partner at Emirates Chartered Accountants Group (ECAG).

Auditing plays a pivotal role in upholding compliance with the UAE corporate tax regulations, as well as fostering transparency and precision in financial reporting, which is essential for building strong relationships with stakeholders, and ensuring the long-term success of the business.

When there is a system of tax on profit, who will determine the profit without bias will be a question. Carrying out a proper financial audit by ensuring that financial statements are prepared under internationally accepted accounting standards (invariably IFRSs in UAE) and in compliance with International Standards on Audits (ISAs), an independent auditor can give a fair view of the company’s performance and position to its stakeholders, including the government.

By undergoing an audit, the management can obtain an assurance that the accounting/book profit they have reported to the tax authority in the UAE (FTA) is accurate and reliable. And the FTA, to a great extent, can rely on this book profit used to arrive at the taxable profit. Auditing can ensure that tax laws are properly complied with. The transparency, which the tax authority expects about the arrival of book profit, can be made clear through a proper audit.

Another important aspect where auditing aids the entities is risk management. Auditing helps companies identify potential tax risks and implement appropriate measures to mitigate these risks. Obtaining such assurance through an audit can mitigate the risk of future tax issues, thereby preventing the possibility of incurring penalties and fines. Auditing helps build trust between companies and stakeholders by providing an independent assessment of financial information.

When audits are given due importance, they serve as a critical tool for ensuring that companies adhere to tax laws and regulations, which in turn promotes fairness and accuracy in the tax system while helping companies manage their tax-related risks.