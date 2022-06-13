AU ranked among top 651-700 in QS World University rankings 2023

The university is ranked among top three universities in the UAE for employer reputation

Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 3:34 PM

Ajman University is proud to announce that it has moved up an entire bracket to land among the top 651-700 institutions worldwide — its highest position ever in the recently released QS World University Rankings (QSWUR) 2023.

Despite a dramatic increase in local and global competitors, AU has surged from the Top 1000 in 2018, when it debuted in the world rankings, to its highest position ever as one the best 2.25 per cent universities worldwide. AU also moved up in the UAE from #8 to #6 overall.

It is worth mentioning that AU made gains in several of the key ranking indicators, especially in employer reputation. In fact, its position for employer reputation moved a total of 116 points to come in at #388 in the entire world. AU is ranked second best in the UAE among private universities and third best among all the UAE-based universities for this category. This is an extraordinary achievement with immense value to its students and alumni, who are becoming increasingly in demand by local, regional, and international organizations and companies.

Furthermore, the 2023 QSWUR lists AU as #4 in the world for international students and #7 for international faculty members. Being continually recognised as one of the world’s top ten most global institutions is a truly remarkable distinction.

Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor, Ajman University, said: “I would like to express my deep appreciation to Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, member of the supreme council, ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, crown prince of Ajman, chairman of AU board of trustees for their wise support and their visionary leadership of this pioneering institution."

“I am proud of what we have achieved over the past few years in terms of academic rankings. It is reflective of the tremendous improvement and growth in all areas of our operations, including academic and research excellence, employer reputation, internationalisation of our faculty and diversity of our students. I am thankful to each and every member of our faculty, staff and to our honoured stakeholders for working together to make this happen,” Seghir added.

QS World University Rankings is one of the most reputed and recognised annual rankings of universities worldwide. Employing such detailed and rigorous criteria as academic and employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, as well as international faculty ratio and international student ratio.