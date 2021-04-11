- EVENTS
AU offers early bird admission discounts
In recognition of the financial challenges posed by the pandemic, Ajman University (AU) has announced an early bird discount offer for admission to its various undergraduate and graduate programmes. This aligns with AU's commitment to helping students and parents deal with the adverse financial impact of the pandemic.
AU's early admissions discount scheme will offer a significant reduction in tuition fees, of up to 50 per cent in some cases, to both citizens and non-citizens. The discounts will be offered during the early admissions period until May 6. In addition, a full waiver of the admission fee will be granted to all applicants during this period.
To avail the discounts, prospective students can either apply online or avail the benefit of in-person counselling and spot admissions at the Sheikh Zayed Centre on the AU campus. AU has been operating free DPI and PCR testing facilities on its campus since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and will follow strict social distancing norms to ensure the safety of participants during the admissions drive at the Sheikh Zayed Centre.
Details of the early bird discount offer:
> Full waiver of admission fees
> 25 per cent discount on select undergraduate programmes
> 30 per cent discount for GCC citizens on all graduate and undergraduate programmes (excluding PhD programmes)
> 50 per cent discount for AU graduates on joining one of AU's graduate programmes
> 30 per cent discount for graduates of other universities (excluding PhD programmes).
While the early admissions discount offer is open, places within each programme are limited and admissions at AU are highly competitive. Therefore, applying early within the early admissions window will offer students the best chance of securing a place in one of AU's elite programmes, at highly discounted fees.
