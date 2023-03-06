Attend Dubai seminar for US EB-5 Golden Visa

Positive reforms to the residency by investment program of the US coupled with the strong economy of the country have led to a rise in demand for the US EB-5 golden visa. Despite talks of a looming recession, the US economy remains strong as evidenced by the growing gross domestic product (GDP), declining unemployment rate, and strong US dollar. This has bolstered the attractiveness of the US golden visa amongst foreign investors seeking to immigrate to the US

Declining unemployment rate

The January 2023 Employment Situation report published by the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) shows that the unemployment rate has gone down to 3.4 per cent. A declining unemployment rate is a sign of good economic health. According to BLS, job growth in the US economy has been widespread, 'led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care'. The low unemployment rate is a positive sign for foreign nationals looking to migrate to the US to begin or continue their professional careers.

Rising GDP

As reported by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the real GDP of the US increased at an annual rate of 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022 after increasing by 3.2 per cent in the third quarter. GDP is a measure of the overall economy of a country and a rising GDP is a sign of a healthy economy. The real GDP of the US experienced a decline in the first two quarters of 2022, which led many to speculate that the economy was entering a recession. However, with rising GDP in the second half of 2022, it is evident that the US economy is strong.

Strength of US dollar

The Federal Reserve of the US has been hiking interest rates to combat inflation. The rising interest rates coupled with the healthy economy have led to a growth in the strength of the US dollar. The US dollar has recently strengthened against other global currencies such as the Euro, the Japanese Yen and others. The strengthening US currency is a sign of increasing global investor confidence in the US economy.

Greater demand for immigration to the US

The above three metrics demonstrate that the US economy remains strong and is an attractive destination for global investors seeking to invest in a politically and economically stable country as well as for families looking to secure a stable future for the benefit of their children. With the current strength of the U.S. economy and the positive overhaul of the EB-5 programme in March 2022 by the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, it is now the right time for investors to apply for their US golden visas by investing $800,000 in the US economy.

What is the US golden visa?

The EB-5 programme is a US government immigration program that allows foreign investors to obtain US residency and green cards by investing $800,000 in a new commercial enterprise in the US. A family, including the main applicant, spouse, and children under 21 years of age, can obtain their US green cards by participating in the programme, which will allow them to freely live, work, and travel in the US. The investment amount is returned to the family after approximately five years from the initial time of investment.

“Participating in the EB-5 programme is both a good business decision and a good personal decision. Financially speaking, you will be investing in one of the most stable economies in the world. In addition to the business aspect, it’s a smart decision for the family given that a US green card unlocks future security and stability for your family,” says Shai Zamanian, legal director of The American Legal Center, the leading EB-5 experts in the Gulf region.

