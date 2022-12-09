Atos opens new global delivery centre in Cairo

Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 12:38 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 12:40 PM

Atos announces the opening of its new global delivery centre (GDC) facility in Cairo, Egypt in a formal signing ceremony together with Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madboul and Dr Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Egypt.

With this new GDC, Atos reinforces its presence in the Middle East and Africa and its commitment to both regional and global clients. This new GDC will boost its offshore delivery capability in addition to enabling it to explore business prospects from the wider region.

Egypt produces 100,000 IT graduates each year, with a diverse, gender-balanced workforce. Over 80 per cent of its young working population are fluent in languages such as Arabic, English, French and German. Egypt was also ranked the fourth most pandemic-resilient country, solidifying its position as one of the world’s best delivery locations1.

Leveraging Egypt’s diverse and skilled workforce and strong support from the Ministry of Communications and IT, Atos aims to provide cutting-edge, best-in-class digital services to its clients across the globe. It offers a full range of services, including digital workplace, application development, automated testing, project management, analytics and database, mainframe, server and infrastructure support to its clients with competitive pricing.

Dr Talaat endorsed the agreement inked with Atos, which comes amongst several agreements with 29 multinational companies, creating over 34 thousand jobs directed towards exports through 35 global delivery centres with export value worth $1 billion annually. “These agreements reflect Egypt’s conducive business environment and multinationals’ confidence in our qualified local talent,” Dr Talaat commented.

Dr Talaat underlined Egypt’s potential to become the next big hub for digital and high-end services, thanks to the constant efforts made to boost Egypt’s competitiveness in the offshoring industry. “With its unique central location at the crossroads between three continents, Egypt delivers a resilient high-quality digital infrastructure and provides a supportive legislative framework catching up with the global rapid growth,” he continued. “Our plentiful supply of tech talent is all set and ready at a competitive cost, with proven experience in business services delivery for global firms to more than 100 countries with 20 different languages,” Dr Talaat affirmed.

Amr Mahfouz, CEO of ITIDA, said: “We're thrilled to reach an agreement with Atos, helping ITIDA achieve its strategic goals of the ambitious Digital Egypt Strategy for the offshoring industry (2022-2026). It aims at multiplying the export revenues from the offshoring sector while creating more domestic jobs for our skilled pool of talent.”

“ITIDA is working diligently to leverage the current geopolitical situation that led to major challenges across key delivery locations, while simultaneously monitoring the global shortage of talents. We invest heavily in building the digital and soft skills of our large talent pool, with a strategic focus on developing the country’s capabilities in high-value services, including engineering, research and development (ER&D), embedded software, and electronic design,” Mahfouz added.

The diversity of the IT and business services provided in Egypt, along with its cost competitiveness, and government support, encourage global enterprises to launch and expand their global operations reinforcing the country’s reputation as a favourable, reliable IT offshoring destination and business services hub.

Sven Hesterman, head of global delivery centres, Atos, said: “We are proud and excited to open a new centre in Egypt, adding our network of award-winning centres around the world. The talented and diverse workforce in Egypt is an excellent addition to the thousands of dedicated colleagues we have in our centres around the world, serving our customers daily.”

Ahmad Elharany, general manager of Egypt at Atos, “Our focus is to establish Egypt as one of the key GDC for the Atos Group and its clients worldwide. We aim to bring in a highly skilled workforce along with the right mix of onsite, onshore and offshore capabilities to meet our customers’ needs. We will continue to invest in recruiting and developing the right skill sets and enhancing our existing talent pool through continuous training and development programmes”.

Now with 350 IT professionals, Atos in Egypt plans to hire another 1,000 employees over the next 12 months with an emphasis on local talent. Atos will continue its investment in premise extension, training and skill set development and recruitment of local resources.