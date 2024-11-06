ATME set to transform regional capital markets through real world asset tokenisation

ATME's chief executive officer Alex Lola addressing the media roundtable in Dubai.

ATME, the digital assets exchange licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), is advancing its mission to reimagine capital markets across the Middle East and beyond, through its secure trading platform and end-to-end real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation services.

ATME operates as a digital marketplace that allows issuers to convert real-world assets such as commodities, private equity, real estate and more into tokens stored on a private blockchain and available for trading within a regulated environment.

Built to enhance inclusivity and efficiency within financial markets, ATME’s proprietary platform is designed to meet the diverse needs of both businesses seeking funding and investors exploring high-value alternative investments. By enabling fractional ownership of these high-value asset classes, ATME makes them accessible to a wider investor base, creating new avenues for efficient capital-raising.

Speaking at the media roundtable, ATME's chief executive officer Alex Lola said: “Our platform is designed to give smaller businesses access to new capital-raising opportunities and help investors tap into asset classes that were previously out of their reach. We are creating a new way for businesses and investors to connect, building a financial ecosystem that offers inclusivity, security, and growth for all participants.”

Built on the enterprise-grade Hyperledger Fabric (HLF) framework, ATME’s proprietary platform ensures that every transaction is secure, transparent, and auditable. It integrates rigorous Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols to limit access to permissioned participants only, safeguarding against bad actors and ensuring a compliant trading environment. “Our goal is to become the region’s leading digital assets exchange,” Alex Lola added. “As progressive regional economies like Bahrain and the UAE advance through economic reforms and digitisation, they are setting new standards for innovation in the financial sector. ATME’s platform fits well within this shift by offering businesses modern, compliant solutions to help them raise capital more seamlessly and provide investors with newer opportunities for diversification.” In addition to the cutting-edge platform, the company provides advisory services throughout the issuance and tokenisation lifecycle, guiding issuers through deal structuring, smart contract development, token minting, and distribution. This comprehensive approach ensures businesses can realise their growth ambitions while effectively navigating the regulatory intricacies.

As the global market for tokenised assets continues its growth to reach a predicted value of $2 trillion by 2030, ATME is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the ongoing transformation of capital markets in the Middle East. By offering a harmonious blend of advanced technology, robust compliance and thorough consulting services, the company remains committed to contributing to the region’s sustainable economic growth.