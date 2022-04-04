Atmasiddhi Shastra gets launched in Dubai

Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 2:49 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 2:51 PM

In an era of emphasis on mental health and wellness, Atmasiddhi Shastra — Six Spiritual Truths of the Soul is a book that shines a light on self-improvement and spirituality. The launch took place on March 19, at the Crown Plaza, Sheikh Zayed Road. Gurudevshri Rakeshji, author of the book also attended the launch.

Atmasiddhi Shastra is a 142-verse masterpiece, composed by 19th century saint Shrimad Rajchandraji, who was also the spiritual mentor of Mahatma Gandhi. He laid the foundations of spirituality for a new era and inked the journey to self-discovery with his powerful writings, which have been widely studied by saints and scholars.

Rakeshji is an ardent devotee of Shrimadji, world-renowned spiritual leader and founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur. He authored a lucid commentary on Atmasiddhi Shastra in English to decode its profound essence for diverse people worldwide.

Atmasiddhi Shastra is a must-read with a foreword by the Dalai Lama and a message by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. The book is a step-by-step guide, leading the reader through a universal and indisputable path to self-discovery through an open-hearted, logical dialogue.

Dr Aman Puri, Dr Aman Puri, consul-general of India, Dubai, received the book during the worldwide global launch. The Shrimad Rajchandra Mission has partnered with Jashanmal, one of the leading trading, distribution, and retail companies in the Middle East for the distribution of the book. The royalties from the sale of this book will go towards supporting educational infrastructure in rural India.

The event was attended by more than 750 people who heard Rakeshji speak about his teachings and learnings, followed by an opportunity to meet him as well.

Available to order on Amazon and Amazon Kindle, the book reached the ‘best seller’ charts on Amazon India, USA, Canada, and Australia within hours of its debut. It also ranked #1 ‘Top 10 non-fiction bestsellers and India all titles bestselling charts’ on Nielsen.

The inclusive, practical and deeply resonating approach of Rakeshji’s writing has garnered immense appreciation from renowned world leaders from all walks of life, including spiritual leaders like Sri Sri Ravishankar, founder of Art of Living Foundation; Pujyashri Mahant Swami, spiritual head of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, industry experts like Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys; Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus, Tata Sons and Chairman-Tata Trusts; Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group; and authors such as Deepak Chopra, Amish Tripathi, Chetan Bhagat, and many more.