AtlasBX partners with Gulf Distribution Worldwide (GWD)

Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 10:20 AM Last updated: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 10:22 AM

Gulf Worldwide Distribution FZE (GWD), a market leader specialising in the distribution of aftermarket automotive and industrial bearings, batteries and spares parts introduced the AtlasBX range of energy products for automotive, commercial, leisure and industrial applications in partnership with South Korea’s number one battery company, Hankook & Company Co Ltd.

With the launch of AtlasBX, GWD will be able to provide innovative energy storage solutions to its consumers through a network of over 200 channel partners and twice-daily nationwide deliveries from Abu Dhabi to Ras al Khaimah.

At a special launch event at the Hotel Intercontinental, Dubai Festival City, Lee Junho, team manager for Africa and the Middle East, Hankook & Company Co Ltd., addressed the dealers and said: "Our distribution partnership with GWD embodies our commitment to support the UAE market with the best technology in energy solutions with AtlasBX automotive batteries. We are looking forward to utilising GWD’s extensive coverage in the UAE to bring a world-renowned product and experience to the UAE market.” Also present on the occasion were Wan Kim, General Manager and Kim Hyun Jun, technical manager, Hankook & Company Co Ltd, Dubai.

Nishant Vora and Mithun Vora, founders and co-directors, GWD were extremely delighted at this new partnership. “The partnership between GWD and Hankook & Company Co Ltd is an affirmation of the hard work, dedication and investments made by GWD and our team in distributing and serving the UAE automotive aftermarket network and we look forward to rendering a wholesome experience to the UAE customers,” reckoned Nishant. Mithun added: “GWD has always endeavoured to supply world-class products with exceptional service levels to the UAE automotive network and we look forward to enriching our network and the UAE customers with AtlasBX batteries and building this partnership for years to come.”

The launch event aimed to introduce and detail the full range of AtlasBX Battery range to over two hundred dealers present at the event. The most recent technology and production prowess were showcased, along with an outline of the Hankook & Company Co. Ltd Energy Solution company strategy. A technical session was also held to provide information on the benefits and uses of AtlasBX Batteries. As a start for their sales and promotional operations of AtlaxBX batteries in the UAE, clients were also offered an introductory offer.