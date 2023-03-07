athGADLANG clinch seventh edition of Safetex Presents – ICAP Cricket League 2023

Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 4:46 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 4:48 PM

ICAP UAE Cricket League has become one of the most significant corporate sporting events in the UAE, with an ever-increasing number of teams and players participating. Keeping up with its long and strong legacy, athGADLANG bagged yet another tournament by lifting the trophy of the seventh edition of the Safetex – ICAP Cricket League 2023 by beating BSA Knight Riders in the final.

The tournament showcased some of the finest cricketing talent from the ICAP fraternity and provided an excellent opportunity for players to showcase their skills. The three-day tournament witnessed some of the best cricketing performances from players and thrilling contests that kept the audience on their toes throughout the tournament with a total of 2726 runs scored, 199 sixes, 99 fours and 152 wickets.

Asad Feroz, vice-chairman ICAP, was the chief guest for the final ceremony and trophy distribution along with senior members of the fraternity including Syed Asif Zaman, Rashid Nawaz Khan, Saqib Nisar, Salman Sajid and Sarmad Khan. Feroz, praised the efforts of the organising committee and advised the members to participate in more such events in the future to manage their work life balance. Exceptional performances were given by Adeel Mansha, best batsman and player of the tournament, Asfandyar Bukhari, best bowler and Saud Farooq, best fielder.

A special mention was given to the organising committee comprising of Yasir Gadit, Arun Bulani, Saud, Naffar Hussain and Inayatullah Begawala for their outstanding work and unwavering dedication in bringing the tournament to fruition.

“This year’s massive success of the ICAP Cricket league is a testament to the unyielding love and passion for cricket amongst ICAP members. For Pakistanis, cricket is more than a game, it’s a passion, a festival to come together and celebrate. Over the years, the league has become a shining example of how corporate sports can help showcase talent and foster collaboration beyond organizational boundaries,” said Gadit, member of organising committee and managing committee of UAE chapter of ICAP members.

Safetex sponsored the league as the title sponsors, with BakerTilly and Panthers marketing as gold and marketing partners, respectively. In addition, the tournament was graced by team sponsors including LMKG, athGADLANG, Kress Coopers, BSA Auditing, Adamjee Insurance, and SID Technology.