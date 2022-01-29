ATC partners with Chipp’d.com

Around The Clock Communications (ATC), a new-age marketing solutions agency in the UAE, announced the formation of its strategic partnership with Chipp’d.com, an innovative product development and ideation studio based in the US.

The collaboration was conceptualised to provide ATC and Chipp’d clients direct access to the latest, cutting-edge solutions to all their communication and marketing needs. By partnering together, ATC and Chipp’d will seamlessly expand their ecosystems to remain relevant in a highly dynamic domain.

Rizk Naifeh, CEO, ATC, said: “As audiences become more technologically savvy and deeply versed in the language of digital communication, ATC is focused on bridging the gap between traditional marketing strategies and modern technologies. This collaboration brings together two very strong teams with a shared commitment to providing clients with unique digital solutions that employ original, engaging, high-quality content.” By joining forces, ATC and Chipp’d will leverage each other’s strengths to enhance their solution offerings. Chipp’d’s unique technological expertise and its experience with multinational corporations, coupled with ATC’s communications know how and deep knowledge of the MENA region, will promote creativity and efficiency in the industry.