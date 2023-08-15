At the crossroads of tradition and innovation, a novel initiative is set to reshape the contours of mental healthcare

In Dubai, at the crossroads of tradition and innovation, a novel initiative is set to reshape the contours of mental healthcare. Ziad Ghosn, a highly-regarded entrepreneur, and Dr Joseph El Khoury, a renowned psychiatrist, have come together to launch the Valens Clinic, a state-of-the-art mental wellness facility.

Ghosn is known for his shrewd understanding of business operations and his strategic approach to investments. Over the years, he has honed the ability to discern societal needs and has consistently offered sustainable solutions to address them. His astute understanding of the regional healthcare landscape is evident in the ideation and execution of the Valens Clinic project.

With an entrepreneur’s mindset and a clear vision, Ghosn has guided the Valens Clinic through the labyrinth of healthcare investments, ensuring its strong and sustainable standing in the market. His strategic oversight has been instrumental in the establishment of Valens Clinic, enabling it to provide a comprehensive suite of mental health services to the residents of Dubai and beyond.

In contrast, the clinical direction of the Valens Clinic is spearheaded by Dr Joseph El Khoury. As a seasoned psychiatrist with a career spanning over two decades, Dr El Khoury has amassed an impressive professional record. A UK-trained psychiatrist, he relocated to the Middle East with a resolute aim: to contribute towards the upliftment of psychiatric care in the region.

Dr El Khoury's vast clinical experience and innovative approach to mental wellness are reflected in the clinic's commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centric mental health services. He has shaped policies and procedures in alignment with international best practices, guiding the staff towards continuous learning and improvement.

The unique synergy between Ghosn and Dr El Khoury is evident in the Valens Clinic. Ghosn's strategic business acumen and Dr El Khoury's clinical expertise together have materialised this mental wellness hub. Valens Clinic stands as a testament to their shared vision — a center of excellence that marries clinical proficiency with sustainable business models.

This pioneering establishment is geared up to make a significant impact on mental healthcare in Dubai and beyond. The alliance between Ghosn and Dr El Khoury has sparked a new paradigm in mental wellness, where quality care is not a mere objective but a firm commitment. Their collaboration marks a promising step forward in advancing mental wellness in the region.

With the strength of its unique operational model and a clear vision for mental healthcare, the Valens Clinic is set to challenge the existing norms and raise the bar in the domain of mental wellness. Its emergence on the mental healthcare horizon signifies the dawn of a new era, where the focus is on offering comprehensive mental health services, while ensuring sustainability.

In conclusion, the partnership between Ghosn and Dr El Khoury, symbolising the successful fusion of business acumen and medical proficiency, has not only led to the establishment of the Valens Clinic but has also set the stage for a revolutionary approach to mental wellness. In a region where the dialogue around mental health is just gaining momentum, Valens Clinic stands out as a beacon of hope, ushering in a new age of mental health care.