Asyad Group, Ligentia join forces to accelerate global growth and enhance technology-driven supply chain solutions

Asyad Group, a global integrated logistics provider, and Ligentia Group today announced a strategic transaction that will see Ligentia join Asyad Group. This landmark acquisition marks a significant milestone for both organisations, accelerating their global expansion and reinforcing their commitment to delivering innovative, end-to-end supply chain solutions.

The acquisition is Asyad Group’s second major international transaction in less than two years, following the integration of Skybridge Freight Solutions (SFS) in July 2024. By joining forces, the combined entity will boast a formidable global network spanning 24 countries, with operations in 76 cities worldwide.

Founded in 1996, Ligentia has built a strong reputation over nearly three decades for helping organisations design, manage, and optimise complex global supply chains. At the core of this strategic partnership is the integration of Ligentia’s proprietary digital platform, Ligentix. This sophisticated “control tower” provides clients with real-time visibility, ERP integration, and predictive analytics. The technology will serve as a cornerstone of the combined group’s strategy to deliver enhanced efficiency, resilience, and agility across the entire supply chain.

The deal significantly enhances the value proposition for a combined base of over 6,000 global clients. The addition of Ligentia’s deep expertise in high-value sectors, including retail, consumer, industrial, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and e-commerce enables the delivery of a truly comprehensive suite of end-to-end fourth-party logistics (4PL) solutions. Customers will benefit from a single, integrated partner capable of managing complex global supply chains from first to last mile, backed by world-class technology and operational excellence. Furthermore, Ligentia’s established presence in key hubs across the UK, Poland, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, India, Australia, and the United States will seamlessly complement Asyad’s extensive logistics infrastructure.

Over the past decade, Asyad Group has demonstrated its ability to deliver sustained growth, increasing its turnover approximately sevenfold from $320 million in 2016 to an estimated annualised level exceeding $2.1 billion in 2026. The Ligentia acquisition builds on this foundation, reinforcing the Group’s ability to deliver integrated, multimodal logistics solutions across the full value chain.

"This acquisition marks a defining moment for Asyad Group. By integrating Ligentia’s advanced digital capabilities and global network with our world-class logistics ecosystem, we are accelerating our expansion into key international markets," said Abdulrahman Al Hatmi, group CEO of Asyad. "This move reinforces our commitment to delivering smart, integrated logistics solutions that create long-term value for our customers and partners worldwide, unlocking new opportunities across critical trade corridors."

Dan Gill, Group CEO of Ligentia, commented: "Joining Asyad marks an exciting new chapter for Ligentia. Over nearly three decades, we have built a customer-focused business using a combination of technology and people to deliver innovative solutions. This partnership provides the scale, global reach, and strategic investment needed to accelerate our growth, while continuing to innovate and enhance the services we deliver to customers worldwide."

The transaction will enable Ligentia to continue developing its digital capabilities while expanding its presence in key international markets. With access to Asyad’s broader logistics infrastructure and integrated services, Ligentia will be well positioned to further strengthen its end-to-end 4PL offering and help customers navigate the growing complexity of global trade. This milestone represents an important step in Ligentia’s evolution as a global supply chain partner, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative, technology-enabled solutions that help organisations build more resilient, agile, and sustainable supply chains.