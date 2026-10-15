ASUS unveils the ultraslim ExpertBook A7 built for modern mobility

ASUS unveiled the ExpertBook A7 (14-inch Intel), designed to set a new standard for the modern workday through refined aesthetics, effortless agility and everyday assurance. Its seamless all-metal construction, clean lines, beautiful finish and precision details create a sophisticated look that feels polished from every angle. With a compact design measuring just 1cm thin and starting at 1.2kg, ExpertBook A7 moves effortlessly from one workspace to the next, while smooth performance, advanced security and dependable durability help professionals stay productive wherever work takes them.

"As work becomes more hybrid across this region, professionals need a device that can move smoothly between the office, home, and everywhere in between. The ExpertBook A7 offers a lightweight design, reliable performance and comprehensive security that’s perfect for those who are always on the go," said Tolga Özdil, regional commercial director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META) at ASUS. "At ASUS, we’re committed to creating technology that makes work easier, helping users make the most of every moment, no matter where they are working from."

Designed for professionals whose work moves with them, ExpertBook A7 brings together style and mobility without compromising the essentials of everyday productivity. From its precision-milled aluminium alloy construction and immersive 3K OLED display to its intuitive haptic touchpad, responsive performance and layered protection, every element is carefully considered to create an experience that feels refined, effortless and dependable throughout the day.

ASUS ExpertBook A7 brings a fresh sense of style to everyday productivity. Its slim silhouette and refined finish create a sophisticated look that fits naturally across professional environments. Available in Lunar Silver and Eclipse Black, the two distinct finishes add their own character while maintaining the same seamless, premium feel.

Precision CNC milling further defines the design. Formed from a single block of 6000-series aluminium alloy, its seamless unibody construction achieves a clean, refined finish with seams as tight as 0.03mm. By reducing visible gaps and potential weak points, the precision-milled construction enables a slimmer, more elegant profile while maintaining the strength needed for everyday use.

ASUS ExpertBook A7 is designed to move effortlessly through the day. Its exceptionally slim profile slips easily into a bag and feels natural to carry between meetings, workspaces and commutes.

With up to 26 hours of battery life, ExpertBook A7 helps keep productivity moving through long days with fewer interruptions. Fast-charging technology restores up to 50 per cent capacity in just 30 minutes, adding extra flexibility when time between meetings or workspaces is limited.

The compact form is complemented by thoughtful details designed to make everyday movement easier. Dual full-function USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports support data transfer, charging and display output, while USB Type-A and HDMI connectivity provide convenient access to displays, accessories and everyday peripherals.

A glass-surface haptic touchpad enables fast scrolling and up to three times the precision of standard touchpads for smooth, accurate control, with responsive feedback that feels natural and consistent with every gesture. The carefully engineered hinge balances torque and stability, allowing ExpertBook A7 to be opened smoothly with one hand, while minimising screen wobble for a steady viewing experience.

ASUS ExpertBook A7 (14-inch Intel) will be available in the UAE from November 2026.