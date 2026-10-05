ASUS to showcase AI-enabled commercial solutions at AI Everything Abu Dhabi

ASUS has announced its participation in AI Everything Abu Dhabi, taking place from October 6 to 7, 2026, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, where it will showcase a range of AI-powered solutions designed for businesses and organisations.

Under the theme “Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities,” the company will highlight its commercial computing portfolio and demonstrate how AI-enabled devices can support productivity, security and efficiency across different working environments.

"We are pleased to be back at AI Everything and to contribute to the conversation around how AI can deliver practical value for organisations. With businesses across the UAE exploring new ways to adopt AI, ASUS is focused on providing secure, intelligent computing solutions that can support practical use cases and help turn AI capabilities into meaningful business outcomes," said Tolga Özdil, regional commercial director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) at ASUS.

“AI is becoming a fundamental part of how organisations work across the UAE. Through our commercial portfolio, ASUS is helping organisations bring AI closer to users and turn its potential into everyday productivity and innovation.”

At the event, ASUS will showcase products designed for a range of business needs and working environments. These include the ExpertBook series of lightweight and durable business laptops featuring AI capabilities and long battery life, as well as ExpertCentre desktops designed with a focus on performance, reliability and security. Its All-in-One (AiO) PCs will also be on display, combining computing capabilities within an integrated design.

Across the portfolio, ASUS will highlight capabilities spanning AI performance, productivity, security, manageability and durability. Visitors will also be able to experience the ExpertBook Ultra and explore its design, build quality and AI-powered productivity features.

As AI becomes more integrated into everyday workflows, ASUS is designing its commercial devices to support AI-enabled tasks and evolving business requirements. Dedicated neural processing units (NPUs) enable AI workloads to be processed on-device, while enterprise-grade security features are designed to support secure and flexible computing environments.

The company will also highlight its approach to sustainability, including the use of more sustainable materials across products and packaging and compliance with standards such as EPEAT and ENERGY STAR 8.0.

ASUS executives and representatives will be available at Hall 2, Booth B40, to meet customers, partners and industry professionals during the event.