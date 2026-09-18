ASUS Republic of Gamers opens UAE pre-orders for the ROG XBOX Ally X20 bundle

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that UAE pre-orders are open for the limited-edition ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle, priced at Dh10,999. Created to celebrate 20 years of ROG, the collector's bundle pairs the translucent black-and-gold ROG XBOX Ally X20 handheld with ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, a custom dbrand Killswitch, a 68W adapter and a custom Pelican Protector Case. Early-bird customers who pre-order the bundle will also receive a complimentary ROG Pelta gaming headset worth Dh579, while stocks last. The first UAE bundles are expected to arrive in mid-October.

A 20th anniversary handheld

At the heart of the UAE bundle is the ROG XBOX Ally X20, a special-edition handheld that looks back at two decades of ROG while introducing a bold vision for portable gaming.

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 is an evolution and a celebration of everything that made the original ROG XBOX Ally special. Featuring translucent black plastic for the chassis, it harkens back to a distinct era of gaming that veterans will remember fondly. This translucence also offers a peek under the hood to the revamped high-performance cooling system and incredible handheld silicon from AMD, with just a hint of the gold-accented internal structure. Crafted exclusively for the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Gamers in 2006, this special edition ROG XBOX Ally X20 is sure to look incredible in any collection. Gamers can pick their perfect loadout and celebrate 20 years of ROG.

Whether at home or on-the-go, the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses step up gaming immersion with audio by BOSE, a 171-inch virtual screen at four meters, and a 240Hz micro-OLED display that offers a 57° FOV covering 95 per cent of the focused field of view, with a near-instantaneous 0.01ms response time. Native 3DoF tracking allows the screen to follow head movements, and Anchor Mode keeps it in one place during play.

The ultimate bundle

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is an incredible collector’s item, pairing the XBOX Ally X20 with a custom Killswitch case, complete with a kickstand and gold-and-black accents to celebrate the 20th anniversary. This rugged case offers daily protection for the XBOX Ally X20 and the perfect place to rest hands with ruggedized grips. dbrand also created a custom skin for the face of the XBOX Ally X20, with a circuit board pattern derived directly from the device’s internals. Joystick covers offer more control and sport the ROG logo. A custom Protector Case from Pelican, sporting red ROG latches and the exclusive 20th anniversary badge, is perfect for keeping the device and accessories safe in transit, while the included 68W charger enables gaming on the go.

The bundle also includes a pair of ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. These incredibly immersive AR glasses plug directly into the XBOX Ally X20 with a single USB Type-C® cable for an ultra-simple setup. With smooth Command Center integration and a matching black and gold colorway, this pairing creates the ultimate mobile gaming battlestation.

ROG Elite Program

UAE gamers can also join the ROG Elite Program, the UAE community for ROG users. Members can take part in exclusive activities, earn points and unlock rewards while staying connected to the latest ROG experiences. Customers pre-ordering the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle can register for the program and begin exploring the available member benefits.

Availability and pricing

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is available for pre-order in the UAE for Dh10,999. Pre-orders are open through the ASUS UAE eShop, Geekay, Virgin Megastore, Sharaf DG, Amazon UAE, Emax, Jumbo and Carrefour. Early-bird customers will receive a complimentary ROG Pelta gaming headset worth Dh579 with their bundle pre-order, while stocks last. The bundles are expected to arrive in the UAE in mid-October.

Pre-order timing, stock and availability may vary by retailer. For the latest information, customers should check the ASUS UAE eShop or their preferred participating retailer.