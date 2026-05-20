ASUS Republic of Gamers brings the world’s first 16-inch dual-screen OLED gaming laptop to the UAE

ASUS Republic of Gamers have announced the UAE availability of the all-new ROG Zephyrus Duo GX651AX, the world’s first 16-inch dual-screen OLED gaming laptop. Designed for gamers, creators, streamers, and power users who need more screen space without being tied to a desktop setup, the Zephyrus Duo reimagines what a premium gaming laptop can do. The new ROG Zephyrus Duo GX651AX will be available for exclusive preorder on the ASUS eShop from May 18, priced at Dh33,999. As part of the UAE launch offer, eligible customers purchasing selected ROG devices through ASUS eShop can also claim the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Intel game bundle, adding further value to the preorder experience.

At the heart of the Zephyrus Duo experience are two stunning 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens with 3K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage, and up to 1100 nits peak brightness. Together, the displays create a true portable dual-screen workstation, giving users the freedom to game on one screen while keeping Discord, OBS, walkthroughs, timelines, chats, references, or creative tools open on the other.

For creators and professionals, the dual OLED setup brings a more natural multitasking experience. Video editors can place their timeline on one screen and preview window on the other, streamers can monitor their broadcast while gaming, and developers can use the device in Book Mode for more vertical screen space while coding.

The Zephyrus Duo supports five dedicated usage modes: Dual Screen Mode, Laptop Mode, Sharing Mode, Book Mode, and Tent Mode. This allows the device to adapt easily between gaming, collaboration, productivity, content creation, and entertainment. The detachable magnetic keyboard can be used in a traditional laptop layout or wirelessly, giving users more flexibility in how they set up their workspace.

Performance is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, delivering the power needed for AAA gaming, advanced AI workflows, 3D rendering, video editing, and demanding creator applications. With support for NVIDIA’s latest RTX technologies, including DLSS and ray tracing, the Zephyrus Duo is built for users who want both high-end visuals and next-generation performance.

Despite its powerful hardware, the Zephyrus Duo maintains the premium design language of the Zephyrus family. The laptop features a CNC-milled aluminum chassis in a refined Stellar Grey finish, along with a customisable Slash Lighting array on the lid. The result is a device that feels equally at home in a gaming setup, creator studio, meeting room, or premium workspace.

To keep performance stable, ROG has equipped the Zephyrus Duo with advanced ROG Intelligent Cooling, including a custom vapor chamber and optimised airflow designed specifically for the dual-screen form factor. A 90Wh battery, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, UHS-II card reader, Dolby Atmos audio, and a 1080p IR camera with Windows Hello support complete the flagship experience.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo GX651AX is available for exclusive ASUS eShop preorder in the UAE from May 18, priced at Dh33,999. As part of a special UAE launch offer, eligible customers purchasing selected ROG devices through ASUS eShop can also claim the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight game bundle, powered by Intel.

With its exclusive ASUS eShop preorder, the ROG Zephyrus Duo GX651AX also comes with added value beyond the device itself. Eligible customers can claim the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight game bundle powered by Intel, benefit from ASUS perfect warranty for extra peace of mind, and join ROG Elite Rewards to earn points, unlock exclusive perks, and stay connected to the wider ROG gaming community.

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