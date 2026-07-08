ASUS Republic of Gamers brings 2026 flagship power and slim gaming performance to the UAE with ROG Strix SCAR 18 and Zephyrus G16

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the UAE launch of the 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 G835LXG and 2026 ROG Zephyrus G16 GU606AX, expanding its gaming laptop portfolio with two powerful machines designed for different styles of performance. The ROG Strix SCAR 18 is built for gamers, creators, developers, and AI-focused users who demand desktop replacement power, while the ROG Zephyrus G16 delivers premium slim gaming performance for users who move between gaming, studying, working, editing, and streaming.

Together, the new ROG laptops bring next-generation Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, advanced cooling, immersive display technologies, and premium ROG design to the UAE market, giving users a choice between uncompromised flagship performance and portable OLED gaming excellence.

The 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 redefines flagship gaming laptop performance with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. With up to 320W sustained maximum total system power, the Strix SCAR 18 is engineered for demanding AAA gaming, competitive esports, creative workflows, 3D applications, video production, and AI-focused workloads.

ROG Intelligent Cooling helps manage the extreme power envelope through an end-to-end vapor chamber, sandwiched heatsink design, optimised airflow, and improved fan performance. The system is designed to keep performance consistent during long gaming sessions and heavy creative workloads, while maintaining comfortable surface temperatures for everyday use.

A highlight of the ROG Strix SCAR 18 is its 18-inch 4K 240Hz mini-LED ROG Nebula HDR Display with ROG Nebula ELMB. The panel combines high resolution, high refresh rates, over 2000 dimming zones, up to 1600 nits peak brightness in HDR, 100 per cent DCI-P3 color coverage, NVIDIA G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, and advanced anti-glare low-reflection technology for immersive gaming and content creation.

The Strix SCAR 18 is also built for enthusiasts with tool-less access to SSD and RAM modules, ROG Q-Latch SSD bays, full-surround Aura RGB lighting, AniMe Vision on the lid, dual Thunderbolt 5 ports, 2.5G LAN, WiFi 7, and a signature ROG design that can be customised through Armoury Crate.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 is designed for gamers, creators, students, and professionals who want high-performance hardware in a slim, premium, and travel-ready form factor. Featuring up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, the Zephyrus G16 delivers the performance needed for modern gaming, creative applications, multitasking, and AI-powered workflows.

Powered by the latest NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and advanced features such as DLSS 4 and Frame Generation, the Zephyrus G16 is built to deliver smoother gaming performance and faster creative workflows. ROG Intelligent Cooling technologies, improved ventilation, and an optimized exhaust system help the laptop stay cool and quiet during demanding gaming, rendering, editing, and multitasking.

The Zephyrus G16 features a refined CNC-milled aluminum chassis that blends gaming identity with professional styling, making it suitable for gaming setups, university environments, creative studios, and offices. Weighing just under 2kg, it offers a larger screen experience while remaining slim enough to carry between home, work, campus, and meetings.

Its 2.5K 240Hz ROG Nebula HDR OLED display delivers rich contrast, vibrant colors, and fluid motion for gaming, movies, and creative projects. With 0.2ms response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC support, 100 per cent DCI-P3 color coverage, up to 1100 nits peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification, and Delta E <1 color accuracy, the Zephyrus G16 is ready for users who need reliable visuals for content creation, editing, and design work.

The laptop also offers modern connectivity for hybrid lifestyles, including USB-C ports with DisplayPort output and 100W power delivery, Thunderbolt 4 on Intel-based models, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader support, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, a six-speaker audio system, and the updated Slash Lighting array for dynamic personalisation.

The ROG Strix SCAR 18 and ROG Zephyrus G16 are available in the UAE through the ASUS UAE eShop and major retail stores across the country. The ROG Strix SCAR 18 is available for Dh 29,999, while the ROG Zephyrus G16 is available starting from Dh 31,999.