ASUS launches Zenbook DUO UX8407AA in the UAE with Intel Core Ultra X9

ASUS introduces the new Zenbook DUO UX8407AA to the UAE, bringing together refined design, advanced dual-screen functionality, and the performance of the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Processor. Built for designers, creators, and multitaskers who work visually and think in layers, Zenbook DUO delivers a premium computing experience where performance, display quality, and craftsmanship work in balance.

At the heart of the device, the Intel Core Ultra X9 Processor enables fast, fluid performance across demanding creative applications, multitasking workflows, and AI-enhanced productivity. It powers the dual-display setup with efficiency and responsiveness, ensuring that complex projects, large files, and multiple apps run smoothly — whether in the studio, at the office, or on the move.

Zenbook DUO’s signature is its dual 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays — rich, color-true, and strikingly bright at up to 1,000 nits. The refined design narrows the gap between screens, turning them into a continuous digital canvas where timelines stretch, mood boards expand, and multitasking feels natural instead of cramped.

With a 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast response time, motion is silk-smooth — ideal for visual creators, designers, and anyone who values visual precision. The experience feels less like switching between apps and more like working across a flowing, connected space.

Wrapped in a sleek Ceraluminum™ chassis, Zenbook DUO balances durability with sophistication. Light enough for mobility yet crafted with architectural strength, it’s made for modern professionals who move between studios, meetings, and cafés without compromise.

A redesigned hinge and integrated kickstand support multiple modes — from traditional laptop to extended workstation — adapting to the way creative minds actually work.

For the UAE launch, Zenbook DUO UX8407AA is available exclusively on the ASUS eShop with a curated bundle that complements its aesthetic and portability. Customers will receive:

ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100 Lite

ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard KW100

This matching, minimal, and travel-friendly pairing enhances the out-of-box experience — and every purchase is further supported by ASUS Perfect Warranty, providing added protection and peace of mind for users who rely on their device daily. The bundle is available while stocks last.

Key points include: