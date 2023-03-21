ASUS introduces Evo platform lineup for powerful, all-day performance

Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 2:57 PM

ASUS has introduced its new Evo platform lineup of laptops to deliver the best possible performance across the board, no matter what you need to get done. The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, Zenbook 14 OLED, and Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED all confirm to the Intel EVO platform, which is made up of laptops that meet certain standards based on usability in real world situations. These involve specifications such as processor speed, battery life, as well as Wi-Fi technology.

ASUS’ Evo platform lineup ensures that no matter which model you choose, you’ll be getting the very best that ASUS has to offer. A powerful Intel 12th Gen Core processor and Intel Iris X graphics make every task easier, whether it’s streaming, browsing, editing, or just taking care of business at home. Super-fast Intel Wi-Fi 6 offers file transfer speeds up to three times faster than standard Wi-Fi. ASUS’ Evo platform lineup of laptops also awake in less than a second from being opened, which are much more responsive than ever.

Another key advantage of ASUS’ Evo platform lineup is the cinema-grade OLED display used in each model, which comes with a best-in-class colour gamut. They reproduce colours with superb real-life accuracy for professional-grade visuals, and offer ultrafast 0.2 ms response times and up to 120 Hz refresh rates, making them perfect for professional and creative work, or for anyone who simply wants to enjoy the very best colour fidelity and motion clarity. OLED displays can also reduce harmful blue light by up to 70 per cent compared to LCD displays, making them extra gentle on your eyes to reduce the risk of retinal damage.

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED: transform the way you work

The groundbreaking Zenbook 17 Fold OLED gives you a laptop experience that’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. It features an incredible 17.3” Foldable OLED touchscreen that folds down instantly to a compact 12.5” size for easy portability. Its folding nature allows it to be used in six distinct modes, which makes it the most versatile and transformative laptop you’ve ever used. Use it in standard laptop mode with either a virtual or Bluetooth keyboard, or unfold it entirely in desktop or tablet mode when you need the most screen space.

From its exclusive colour and high-tech materials all the way to its supremely elegant finish, Zenbook 17 Fold OLED redefines the meaning of premium. It’s everything you need in a laptop, so you’ll never have to settle for less. The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED marks the first in a series of laptops that will unfold a new era of design possibilities, making it a revolutionary product that will exceed your expectations.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED: power and elegance, reimagined

The powerful and compact Zenbook 14 OLED is just 16.9 mm slim and 1.39 kg light, with a breathtaking new design that’s timelessly elegant yet totally modern. You’ll experience perfect visuals from the expansive 16:10 2.8K OLED HDR NanoEdge display, a color-accurate up to 550-nit screen that’s Pantone validated and has a cinema-grade 100 per cent DCI-P3 gamut. The 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB RAM and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD deliver superb performance, and there’s a long-lasting 75 Wh battery. The user-centric design includes one-touch login with a fingerprint sensor on the power button, the new ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, and the efficient ASUS NumberPad 2.0.

The impressive 2.8K OLED screen features a 180-degree lay-flat hinge for easy content sharing, as well as a robust processor and rich connectivity for all of your needs. The USB-C easy charge support means that the Zenbook 14 OLED can be used with a wide range of standard 5-20V USB-C chargers, when you’re finally done wearing out its long-lasting battery.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED: a convertible that exceeds expectations

The ultra-lightweight Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED is an elegant and powerful companion for those with busy lifestyles, featuring a versatile 360-degree ErgoLift hinge, a long-lasting battery and superb connectivity. The ErgoLift hinge makes it more comfortable for users to type on, as well as providing improved heat dissipation. It also allows you to instantly convert the laptop into a number of different ways, including using it with a stylus as a design tablet. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, you’ve got both style and power at your fingertips, no matter how demanding your ideas may be.