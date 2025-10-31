  • search in Khaleej Times
ASUS brings ‘Design You Can Feel’ to Dubai Design Week 2025

From Milan’s creative ateliers to the sands of Dubai — a new sensory chapter unfolds

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 4:25 PM

Dubai Ride 2025: Salik updates peak hour toll rates on Nov 2

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

ASUS unveils its global design philosophy at Dubai Design Week 2025 through its immersive exhibition, “Design You Can Feel". The showcase explores the intersection of innovation, emotion, and materiality, highlighting how technology and design can coexist to create meaningful user experiences.

Following its debut in Milan, the installation arrives in the heart of Dubai Design District (d3), transforming Atrium Building 5 into a living canvas of light, texture, and movement.

UAE students look east as India’s design industry powers global demand for creative talent

Dubai: Parkin introduces two new paid public parking zones

Beyond all that UAE glitter, glimpses of life before oil

Sinner cruises in Paris Masters opener, Zverev keeps title defence alive

Borouge surges in Q3 with record production and 52% profit growth

“Through Design You Can Feel, we want people to experience the emotion behind every creation,” says Moira Chen, country marketing manager, ASUS Middle East. “From Milan’s ateliers to Dubai’s desert, it’s a story of human touch meeting technological intelligence — a celebration of creativity that transcends boundaries.”

At the center of the experience stands an exclusive collaboration between ASUS and Emirati artist Dr Ahmed AlAttar, founder of REALIITY. Together, they explore how AI and artistry converge — how the pulse of a machine can echo the rhythm of nature. His kinetic installation responds to motion, touch, and presence, powered by ASUS Copilot+ PCs, including the Zenbook A14, the world’s lightest Copilot+ laptop. This is intelligence transformed into art — fluid, alive, and intuitive.

The exhibition also unveils Zenbook Ceraluminum™ Signature Editions, a tribute to nature’s raw elements. Crafted from Ceraluminum, ASUS’s proprietary plasma-treated aluminum, each piece embodies the balance between strength and serenity — between the enduring and the ephemeral.

  • Obsidian Black evokes volcanic depth.

  • Pamukkale White whispers of mineral terraces.

  • Terra Mocha reflects the soft dunes of the Arabian desert.

  • Luminous Blue shimmers like the Gulf at dusk.

Ceraluminum™ captures the poetry of transformation — metal turned into feeling, craftsmanship into consciousness. It’s sustainable, tactile, and quietly powerful — a reflection of ASUS’s belief that design should be both purposeful and poetic.

The exhibition runs November 4–9, 2025, from 10am to 10pm daily at Atrium Building 5, Dubai Design District (d3). Admission is free.

For more information, follow on Instagram and Facebook.