ASUS brings ‘Design You Can Feel’ to Dubai Design Week

ASUS opened its Design You Can Feel experience at THEA in Dubai Design District (d3), bringing technology, craftsmanship and lifestyle together during Dubai Design Week. Running from November 3 to 5, the ASUS × THEA takeover invites visitors to discover Zenbook in a setting built around the way people naturally meet, work, create and connect.

Marking ASUS’s second consecutive year at Dubai Design Week, the activation builds on the brand’s previous focus on the craftsmanship, materials and technology behind its laptops. This year, ASUS takes that approach further by moving beyond the traditional product showcase and giving visitors a more tactile experience through colour, material, touch and interaction.

Across THEA, design-led displays bring the Zenbook story into the café environment, while hands-on demonstrations allow visitors to explore ASUS’s wider premium laptop portfolio. The experience aims to make technology more personal and relevant to everyday life rather than simply presenting products on display.

Zenbook 14 takes centre stage

The highlight of the activation is the ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480), an ultraportable Copilot+ PC designed for users who work, create, learn and connect from anywhere. Weighing as little as 1.1kg, the laptop combines a durable all-metal chassis with Zenbook-exclusive Ceraluminum™, offering a distinctive ceramic-like feel while maintaining the portability associated with the Zenbook range.

In the UAE, ASUS Zenbook 14 is available in multiple processor configurations, giving users greater choice based on their performance and mobility needs. The range features a 14-inch 16:10 OLED display, comprehensive connectivity including USB-C, USB Type-A and HDMI®, and everyday features designed for study, work, entertainment and AI-enhanced workflows.

These features reflect the combination of craftsmanship, portability and intelligent performance that visitors can explore throughout the THEA activation.

Beyond Zenbook 14, visitors can also experience a selection of ASUS premium devices designed for different needs, including productivity, multitasking and creative work. The hands-on experience allows guests to explore the portfolio and discover devices suited to their work, study and lifestyle preferences.

Availability and pricing

Visitors can experience ASUS × THEA until November 5, 2026, at THEA, Dubai Design District (d3), and explore Zenbook 14 alongside the brand’s wider premium laptop portfolio.

As ASUS celebrates 37 years of innovation, customers can also discover anniversary offers available across selected products through the ASUS UAE eShop.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 is available in the UAE through the ASUS UAE eShop, with selected configurations starting from Dh3,499 and promotional savings of up to Dh1,000.

Customers can explore the latest Snapdragon X, AMD and Intel-powered Zenbook 14 configurations, along with current offers, on the ASUS UAE eShop.