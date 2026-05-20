ASU named Jordan’s top private university, ranks 17th in Arab region for 2026

Applied Science Private University (ASU) has been ranked as the best private university in Jordan, ranking in 17th position among all Arab universities in the AD Scientific Index 2026 (based on research and academic influence). ASU was also ranked among the top 40 private universities in 2026, indicating that ASU is a strong regional player and a leader among private universities in Jordan.

The AD Scientific Index is unique in its nature. While other rankings look to reputation or surveys, it focuses on actual research publications and faculty influence- making it a true reflection of ASU's research culture. ASU alumni have led the way in Jordan’s public and private sectors, from hospitals and tech companies to government ministries and multinationals.

The president of Applied Science University commented: “This is an honour for all of us at ASU — our faculty, our students and staff. Being Jordan’s top private university and 17th in the Arab world is a great indicator that our investments in research, teaching, and our students are making a difference. We will carry this momentum forward as we work to create a place where knowledge thrives, and graduates are ready to face the challenges of the future.”

Moving forward, ASU intends to continue expanding its research capabilities, establish partnerships with high-ranking international institutions, and give its students an education that will prepare them not only for the job market of today but also for a lifetime of meaningful contributions globally.

Read more about the university on its official website: https://www.asu.edu.jo/.