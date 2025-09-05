  • search in Khaleej Times
Aster Volunteers flag off new mobile medical units for Rwanda, Uganda

Each unit is fully equipped with consultation rooms, mini laboratories, medicine dispensing facilities, health education spaces, and infection-control systems

Published: Fri 5 Sept 2025, 8:00 AM

UAE: Brace for unstable weather, thunderstorms this long weekend, NCM warns

UAE: Unlicensed companies penalised for violating water resources laws in Fujairah

Look: Motorists stranded, flights diverted when heavy sandstorm struck UAE 19 years ago

Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, flagged off its 64th and 65th Mobile Medical Units, set to operate in Rwanda and Uganda, during a special ceremony held at the Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai.

The new mobile clinics were flagged off by Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, alongside Dr Aflodis Kagaba, executive director of Health Development Initiative-Rwanda (HDI). Also, in attendance were T J Wilson, executive director and group head – governance and corporate affairs, Aster DM Healthcare, representatives from the Big Heart Foundation, and other distinguished guests.

As part of the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed and exchanged between Aster DM Healthcare and HDI, formalising their partnership to enhance healthcare access in East Africa.

The new mobile clinics on wheels will provide free primary healthcare services to people in remote and underserved areas. Each unit is fully equipped with consultation rooms, mini laboratories, medicine dispensing facilities, health education spaces, and infection-control systems — bringing essential care directly to those who need it most. Speaking at the launch, Dr Azad Moopen said: “With the launch of our 64th and 65th AVMMS units, we are proud to expand our reach into Rwanda and Uganda. These units are more than vehicles; they represent a lifeline for people living in areas where access to basic healthcare is still a challenge. Our vision is to bring compassionate, high-quality healthcare to the doorsteps of those who need it the most, and our partnership with HDI is a testament to that mission.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr Kagaba commented: “We are proud to partner with Aster Volunteers to bring sustainable, mobile healthcare solutions to some of the most underserved populations in Rwanda and Uganda. These mobile clinics will play a pivotal role in reaching remote areas, ensuring health equity, and advancing our shared vision of inclusive health for all.”