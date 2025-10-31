Aster Volunteers expands humanitarian footprint with 67th mobile medical unit

Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has expanded its humanitarian reach in Africa with the launch of its 67th Mobile Medical Unit, set to deliver free healthcare services to marginalised and remote communities in the Republic of Chad. The mobile unit was officially flagged off during a special ceremony held at the Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, marking another significant milestone in Aster Volunteers’ mission to bridge healthcare access gaps across the globe.

The new unit, equipped with IoT integrated tele-health capabilities, consultation rooms, diagnostic facilities, medicine dispensing services, and health education spaces, solar powered, is designed to strengthen Chad’s primary healthcare capacity and provide essential services directly to underserved populations. This initiative is being implemented in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Chad, with whom a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed, formalising a shared commitment to improving healthcare access in central Africa.

The flag-off ceremony was led by Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, alongside Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE, and Yousif Mohammed Elnour Shata, adviser to the health minister, Ministry of Health, Chad. Also present were T J Wilson, executive director and group head – governance and corporate affairs, Aster DM Healthcare, and representatives from the Consulate of Chad, Dubai. The event was also attended by senior leadership from Aster DM Healthcare and other distinguished partners.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Moopen said: “With the launch of our 67th Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Unit, we are proud to extend our humanitarian efforts deeper into Africa. These mobile clinics represent more than healthcare on wheels, they are a symbol of hope and compassion for communities that have long lacked access to even the most basic medical services.”

Through our collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Chad, we aim to make healthcare more inclusive, accessible, and impactful.”

Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE, added: “We welcome this meaningful partnership with Aster DM Healthcare, which will help address critical healthcare needs in some of Chad’s most underserved areas. This initiative is a vital step in strengthening our primary healthcare system and improving the well-being of our people. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will bring to communities across our nation."

The Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) program is one of Aster DM Healthcare’s flagship CSR initiatives, designed to deliver primary and preventive healthcare directly to remote and underserved communities. Since inception, AVMMS has treated over 2.6 million individuals through its fleet of mobile clinics deployed across India, the Middle East, and Africa. Each unit is equipped with advanced medical technology, including IoT-enabled telemedicine services, and offers wide spectrum of care from diagnostics and consultations to treatment and community health education.