Aster pledges to ‘elevate her health’, launches women-centric programme on Women’s Day

Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 12:03 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 12:29 PM

Aster Hospital, Sharjah, has launched a women-centric comprehensive health programme as part of the International Women’s Day celebration. Inaugurated by national award-winning South Indian actress Priyamani, the programme aims to ensure women have access to quality healthcare.

The delay in seeking medical treatment has been the reason for many women reaching hospitals at the final stage of cancer and other life-threatening conditions. The novel health programme aims to create awareness about the importance of women’s health through discourse and continuous community engagement.

As part of the initiative, Aster Hospital, Sharjah, has started about 12 women-centric speciality clinics to attend to and treat common health conditions that affect women such as PCOS, PCOD, adolescent clinic to support young girls, fertility clinic for women of reproductive age, along with menopause clinic and others.

Priyamani said: “Women are now taking the centre stage in society. They are nowadays managing both their personal and professional life equally well. To achieve bigger things in life, health is inevitable, and women should prioritise their health.” Gaurav Khurana, COO at Aster Hospital, Sharjah, said: “Women have always been at the centre of our care. With the new initiative, we aim to extend our caring arms to more women by empowering and enlightening them.

We aim to ensure all the residents of Sharjah and nothern emirates receive quality healthcare by making care accessible for all.”