Aster Pharmacy and Hospitals win UAE Innovation Award

Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 6:15 PM

Aster Pharmacy and Hospital, the retail and hospital arm of Aster DM Healthcare respectively, have won the fourth edition prestigious UAE Innovation Award for 2022 in the silver category.

Instituted by the Dubai Quality Group under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports, and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Aster Pharmacy and Hospitals have won the award for the second time.

Launched in 2016, the UAE Innovation Award motivates private-sector companies across the nation to foster an innovative culture from within and apply it to their practices. It also aims to support companies that strengthen their innovative capabilities and create sustainable value for their customers and society at large while driving sustainable development in the country.

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director at Aster DM Healthcare, said: "At Aster, we are driven by a customer-obsessed approach that is backed by innovation, research, and excellence. Our constant efforts are focused on providing affordable and accessible quality healthcare to our patients worldwide. For this, we are relentlessly reinventing ourselves as a group, and to be acknowledged for these efforts is truly ecstatic. We are extremely happy to be recognized by the prestigious UAE Innovation Award 2022, with Aster Hospitals and Aster Pharmacy winning the Silver Award."

With a strong retail network of over 200 pharmacies across the UAE, Aster Pharmacy won the award for its constant investment in developing innovative infrastructure to provide the best to its customers through quality service.

Aster Hospital won the award for keeping abreast of technology and delivering advanced and quality medical care to the residents of the UAE, adapting to innovative treatment modalities with the highest standards.

NS Balasubramanian, CEO at Aster Pharmacy, and Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO at Aster Hospitals and Clinics, UAE, received the award for Aster Pharmacy and Aster Hospital, respectively.