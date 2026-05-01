Aster DM Healthcare recognised as great place to work in the UAE, other GCC states and Jordan

Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the region, has once again been certified as a great place to work in the UAE and across its regional markets — Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and the Saudi Arabia). The recognition highlights Aster’s continued commitment to fostering a workplace culture where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to deliver exceptional care.

This year’s certification marks an important milestone for the organisation as all six countries where Aster operates — Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, KSA and the UAE — are now great place to work certified. Notably, Jordan has achieved certification for the first time, making this a significant achievement for the group and reinforcing its focus on creating a consistent and positive employee experience across all markets.

Alisha Moopen, managing director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Our people are the driving force behind Aster’s success, and this recognition reflects the culture we continue to strengthen across all our markets. We remain committed to nurturing a culture that supports our employees’ wellbeing, growth, and professional development, ensuring they feel valued and inspired in their journey with Aster.”

The organisation also recorded strong improvements in employee engagement, with the overall trust index score reaching 82 per cent and employee participation at 88 per cent. These results demonstrate the high level of engagement across Aster’s teams and verticals and reflect the organisation’s ongoing commitment to listening to and acting on employee feedback.

Mohammed Alshair, executive chairman, Great Place To Work® Middle East, said: “Great place to work certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. This recognition is based entirely on real-time feedback from employees about their workplace culture. By successfully earning certification across all its markets, Aster DM Healthcare has demonstrated a strong commitment to creating an environment where employees feel trusted, supported and empowered to do their best work.”

Guided by its core values – Passion, Compassion, Integrity, Excellence, Unity and Respect – Aster DM Healthcare places its people at the heart of its success. The organization’s commitment to its brand promise, “We’ll Treat You Well,” extends beyond patients to include its employees, ensuring they feel supported, recognized and empowered to grow.

Following the employee survey conducted in December 2024, each business vertical implemented tailored action plans based on employee feedback. Throughout 2025, several initiatives were rolled out across the group, including Frontline Listening Organization (FLO) and Leadership Connects, the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), wellbeing and health-focused training programs, engagement activities such as sports events and recreation programs, internal people newsletters and magazines in select verticals, and career development initiatives. These efforts have contributed to improved trust and engagement scores across functions and markets.

With a workforce of over 13,000 employees in the UAE alone and more than 15,000 across the region, Aster DM Healthcare continues to invest in initiatives that enhance employee wellbeing, strengthen leadership engagement and create opportunities for professional growth. In the UAE, Aster operates 10 hospitals, 114 clinics and 299 pharmacies, supported by myAster – the UAE’s leading healthcare app, reinforcing its commitment to delivering accessible, affordable and high-quality healthcare to communities across the country.