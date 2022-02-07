Assiduus scaling D2C brands in MENA

Scaling D2C businesses in MENA with tech expertise & logistical competency

The MENA region, comprising the Middle East and North Africa has rapidly evolved into a financial global launchpad owing to their established political structure, compelling capital flow, constructive taxation milieu and liberal trade regimes with investors looking towards the region as a formidable business destination and an appealing investment centre.

While these striving ambitions do expedite a sociable, well-regulated and reliable business ecology on the ground, we cannot ignore the fact that the e-commerce ecosystem is accelerating at an equally rapid pace with an estimated sale of about $49 billion in the MENA region in 2021 alone, primarily accentuated by the coronavirus outbreak.

Swiftly developing and fast-growing retail market of the region has given seamless prospects for businesses to start or expand, but there are abundant challenges that brands looking to start selling online encounter. Some of the most prevalent is understanding consumer behaviours and steering accordingly, deciphering strict laws and regulations, staying on top of constant policy changes, logistics hiccups, customer retention to name just a few. This is precisely why brands in the MENA region are partnering with Assiduus Global, the world’s fastest-growing AI-powered consumer tech and cross-border e-commerce accelerator to not just triumph over such civic problems, but also grow and scale phenomenally across global marketplaces. Dr Somdutta Singh, Assiduus Global Founder and CEO said, “Assiduus has been founded to empower and enable E-commerce brands and entrepreneurs to appreciate the full potential of their D2C brands. We also want to help nurture and build the entrepreneurial e-commerce ecosystem in the Middle East and Africa while getting international brands in the MENA region and strengthening a burgeoning economy.”

Assiduus’s AI-powered technology, data intelligence and reporting and analysis competence have facilitatedD2C brands with end-to-end solutions that have helped them grow faster while giving them measurable, profitable growth. Assiduus' massive network of global operations in the MENA region in addition to five continents allows them to not only interpret guidelines and regulations but sequentially also encourage brands to sculpt their plans in accordance.

Assiduus’ team of e-commerce experts and AI-powered tech continuously screens where products are getting sold and shields brands from unauthorised sellers offering them absolute amnesty from ambiguity and keeping them protected at all times.

Brands are under constant pressure for having overstretched their resources and being not able to perform appropriately. They are constantly looking for intelligent and persuasive systems to reinforce their brand value. Assiduus’ proficiency and exclusive technology attract brands to come to them and allow them to accelerate their e-commerce growth by taking care of every aspect of their marketplace presence and by optimising and reporting on key success metrics.

Once Assiduus aids brands to get control of e-commerce marketplaces in the MENA region, Assiduus explores opportunities for worldwide expansion in countries and marketplaces they can govern next. Assiduus is always a step ahead by meticulously examining, deliberating on out-of-the-box strategies and ideas and then percolating new markets.