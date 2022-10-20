Assiduus Global Inc. raises $15M to deepen the global footprint

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 4:27 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 11:07 AM

Accelerator dedicated to benefiting D2C brands launch, scale, and grow across global E-commerce marketplaces, raised $15 million in a funding round led by Pulsar Capital with participation from 9Unicorn, Venture Catalyst, StrongHer VC, Carlos Cashman (founder of Thrasio), Rajan Navani (JetLine Group of Companies) and others.

The appropriated funding shall enhance Assiduus’ technological architecture and business expansion across international markets like Europe and South-East Asia.

Dr Somdutta Singh, founder and CEO of Assiduus, said: “We are pleased to have received such significant backing from such eminent funds, especially when Assiduus is driving the next frontier of digital commerce solutions. We look forward to becoming one of the biggest disruptors in the sector by innovating new solutions and exploring uncharted geographies.”

Assiduus offers companies intelligence, analytics, and data which keep them in the driver’s seat at all times. Founded by Dr Singh in 2018, Assiduus’ patent-pending technology aids brands in deciphering analytics and lending them actionable insights into launching new brands across novel categories and geographies. The company specialises in advancing end-to-end solutions for brands to focus on their core competence of designing, producing, and brand building without investing in infrastructure or resources.

“Assiduus has the opportunity of being a global leader in this space. As Indian brands are going global, Assiduus enables the Made in India, Serving the World theme,” said Vish Narain of Pulsar Capital.

“Assiduus is at the forefront of the global e-commerce transformation that is transpiring across industries. They’re smartly building their organisation to allow them to serve customers and brands right from a maturing product seller to a multi-billion-dollar global enterprise,” added Cashman.

“I’ve always been a strong believer in the power of technology to scale both the sale and experience of great e-commerce products. With Assiduus, this experience not only becomes seamless but super-efficient too,” said Navani.

Powered by their powerful patent-pending technology, highly efficient workforce, and state-of-the-art infrastructure Assiduus Global Inc. enables hundreds of brands to scale phenomenally across more than 12 marketplaces globally.

Assiduus Global Inc. is headquartered in Delaware, USA, and is the world’s fastest-growing AI-powered profitable cross-border e-commerce accelerator. Assiduus helps D2C brands launch, scale, and grow across global e-commerce marketplaces by enabling their digital commerce through end-to-end distribution and supply chain management.