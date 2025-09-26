Aspora unites global Indians through cricket at the India vs Pakistan games

When India faced Pakistan this cricket season, one brand stole the spotlight — Aspora. With a complete stadium takeover, Aspora turned the biggest game of the season into a sea of blue.

Over 20,000 fans filled the stands in Aspora caps, signed by cricket legend and brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh. The result? A wave of Aspora gear dominating the crowd, lighting up TV broadcasts, and flooding social feeds with Indian pride.

For Aspora, it wasn’t just about visibility — it was about community. “Our mission has always been to support Global Indians,” said founder Parth Garg. “And what better way than to unite them during one of the most emotional rivalries in sport?”

The takeover delivered massive visibility and fan engagement, showing how fintech brands can authentically connect with diaspora communities through cultural passion points.

Founded in 2022, Aspora offers zero-fee remittances to India at Google-matching exchange rates. By blending financial empowerment with cultural pride, Aspora continues to strengthen its bond with NRIs across the UAE and beyond.