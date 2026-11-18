Aspora, the fast-growing financial platform purpose-built for Indians living abroad, and OGold, the UAE-based precious metals platform, have announced a strategic partnership to make gold investing simpler, more accessible and more rewarding for Indians living in the UAE.

Announced at the Dubai Fintech Summit 2026, the partnership brings together two rapidly growing fintech platforms, combining Aspora’s extensive reach within the Indian diaspora with OGOLD’s established ecosystem of over 2 million users and its Shariah-compliant, physically backed precious metals infrastructure.

Aspora has rapidly established itself as one of UAE’s leading remittance platforms for NRIs, with over one million customers and one in four NRIs in the UAE using Aspora. Having pioneered the introduction of Google exchange rates to international remittances, Aspora has continued to challenge conventional financial services by introducing one of the simplest and most convenient digital NRI banking experiences. Its expansion into gold investing marks another significant milestone in its ambition to become the preferred financial platform for Indians living abroad, bringing money transfers, banking and investments together in one seamless experience.

OGOLD has established itself as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing digital precious metals platforms, recently surpassing the milestone of 2 million users. With a mission to make gold and silver ownership accessible to everyone, OGOLD has transformed traditional precious metals investing through its Shariah-compliant, physically backed digital ecosystem, enabling customers to buy, sell, save and earn starting from just Dh1.

The platform has evolved into a comprehensive gold-backed super app, introducing innovative solutions such as automated gold investments, gold and silver earnings, physical redemption and the OGOLD Platinum Mastercard. Through its growing network of strategic partnerships and integrations with leading financial and digital platforms, OGOLD continues to expand access to precious metals and redefine how individuals build and preserve wealth.

Through this partnership, Aspora customers can buy, hold and sell physically backed gold starting from just Dh5, with holdings securely stored in insured vaults through OGold’s infrastructure. Eligible customers can also access potential additional returns of up to 3% per annum on their gold holdings, subject to applicable terms and conditions. This combines the traditional appeal of gold as a long-term store of value with the flexibility, accessibility and convenience of digital investing. Gold prices may fluctuate, and additional earnings are variable and not guaranteed.

Gold has long held a special place in Indian households, both as a cultural asset and as a means of preserving wealth across generations. By lowering traditional barriers to gold ownership, such as high minimum investment amounts and the inconvenience of buying and storing physical gold, Aspora and OGold are making it easier for Indians in the UAE to incorporate gold into their financial planning.