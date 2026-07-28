Aspin Holding, VELS and MH Cockpit sign strategic MoU to advance aviation education and industry collaboration

Aspin Holding LLC, VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), and MH Cockpit have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in aviation education, research, faculty exchange, skill development, and industry engagement.

The MoU was signed during the inauguration of the VELS Thiruvanmiyur Campus, India's first AI-integrated vertical university campus, in the presence of Padma Shri Sridhar Vembu, chief scientist and co-founder of Zoho Corporation, and Ahmed Mir Hashim Khoori, member of the Federal National Council, UAE, and chairman of Aspin Holding LLC, who attended as the guest of honour.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ishari K Ganesh, founder-chancellor of VISTAS; Ahmed Mir Hashim Khoori, chairman of Aspin Holding LLC; Suresh Babu, managing director of Aspin Holding LLC; and Ahamed Subair, chairman of MH Cockpit, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening collaboration between academia and industry.

Speaking at the event, Ahmed Mir Hashim Khoori congratulated VELS on its remarkable growth and highlighted that education, aviation, technology, and innovation continue to strengthen the strategic partnership between the UAE and India.

Dr Ishari K Ganesh said universities must evolve alongside technological advancements to prepare graduates for a rapidly changing global landscape, emphasising the importance of innovation, technology, and strong industry partnerships.

The partnership between VELS, Aspin Holding, and MH Cockpit marks a significant step towards strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, fostering innovation, knowledge exchange, and opportunities across the aviation sector.