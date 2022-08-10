Asma Gulzar: A deep dive into Indian fashion

By Faiz Qureshi Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 7:11 PM

Asma Gulzar has worked with leading celebrities like Malika Arora, Nushrat Barucha, Pooja Batra, Shama Sikinder, Lopa Mudra, Celina Jetli, and Debolina. Her designs can be found in leading boutiques across Delhi and Dubai including Ogaan, Gyans and Aza Fashion (Delhi), and Aara, Vesime and Cross Over India (Dubai). Her label, Aida Couture has its luxurious flagship store in the heart of New Delhi. Her upcoming collection , Malak will be available internationally, in her partner stores in Delhi and Dubai. Malak is an assorted collection of ethnic bridal designs with Indo-western cuts and features stunning hand work on the pieces on carefully selected fabrics and colours.

Gulzar has commanded attention in every room since the beginning of her career in 2003 when she was a student at NIFT. She has worked extensively in creating Indo-fusion designs and has been recognised with many awards for her work in bringing all countries designs to an international audience. She has been covered by various bollywood news website such as BollyGoods Edition 2 in London and was the lead designer in the Asian Trunk Show in London. She shared her style statement on air with BBC Sunrise Radio, and was awarded the British Parliament Award in 2018.

Her work with Indian designs has set her apart from the start and her dedication to fashion has taken her to the top of the pyramid. 19 years later, she still has a foot on the pedal and continues to makes waves with her designs.

— Faiz Qureshi is founder of Reddwingsproduction.com.