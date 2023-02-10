Apparel Group brand Asics launches Gel-Nimbus 25

Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 5:28 PM

Apparel Group’s leading high-performance athletic footwear brand ASICS announced the launch of the GEL-NIMBUS 25 running shoes, the most comfortable running shoes, designed to help everyone experience the uplifting power of running on the body and mind.

Rated by runners as the number one in comfort in an independent test by The Biomechanics Lab in South Australia, the GEL-NIMBUS 25 offers more cushioning and softer landings for the most comfortable running experience.

The GEL-NIMBUS 25 features new PureGEL technology which is softer than previous GEL technology, creating the softest landings to date. The PureGEL technology which is not visible from the outside is strategically integrated in the midsole to deliver enhanced shock absorption and smoother transitions.

Designed to provide improved underfoot comfort, the shoe comes with new lightweight and energetic FF BLAST PLUS ECO cushioning, featuring 20 per cent more foam compared to previous iterations. The foam is made from at least 20 per cent bio-based material from renewable sources such as leftover waste from sugar cane processing.

A new soft, yet breathable and stretchy knit tongue and collar construction deliver an easier step-in and a more adaptive fit, helping the shoe to feel like an extension of the foot and make each stride more comfortable and smooth.

Laura Bolgen, senior manager global product line, performance running footwear at ASICS, said: "Following ASICS design philosophy, we use athlete wear testing, biomechanical research, sustainable methods and decades of craftmanship to create products that feel best for both body and mind. For the development of the GEL-NIMBUS™ 25, we set the bar very high. We knew that our ambitious goal of 'creating the most comfortable running shoe' was one that would require even more design and development work as well as internal and external testing and consumer validation. As a team, we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish throughout the 18+ months of tireless development work, and we hope that every runner will feel the difference that this uniquely comfortable GEL-NIMBUS model has to offer."

Ana Elisa Seixas, marketing manager at ASICS Arabia, said: "We have been testing the new GEL-NIMBUS 25 with runners throughout the region, across UAE, KSA, Kuwait, and Qatar, and the feedback has been extremely positive."

Independent comfort test by The Biomechanics Lab, South Australia

ASICS Global commissioned Dr Chris Bishop PhD from The Biomechanics Lab in South Australia to design and deliver an independent study to compare the comfort of the new GEL-NIMBUS 25 shoe to three leading competitor shoes and its predecessor, the GEL-NIMBUS 24. The research study explored three primary research questions, including, most importantly: Is the GEL-NIMBUS 25 a more comfortable running shoe than the four comparator shoes tested?

100 runners (52 men, 48 women) were recruited for this study, which took place over an eight-week period. Study participants ran in all five pairs of shoes which were made to be completely unrecognisable, so no brand or design biases came into effect. The test participants had to run on an instrumented treadmill at a pace of 10km/hour for three minutes, and were asked to rate the comfort of each shoe based on various comfort related criteria, including heel cushioning, forefoot cushioning, shoe stability and forefoot flexibility.

An independent statistical analysis of the results using three different measurement models was conducted and the results were clear: The GEL-NIMBUS 25 was rated as the number one in comfort.

Dr Chris Bishop PhD, podiatrist and adjunct research fellow at the University of South Australia explained: “Comfort is a perception factor which is not a biomechanical variable and it’s not the same for every individual. However, the results of this study were conclusive: the GEL-NIMBUS™ 25 was statistically the most comfortable running shoe tested.”

The model is available for men and women from ASICS retail stores and e-commerce and sports outlets in the Middle East from February 1 for Dh795AED+VAT.