Asia’s frozen yogurt leader Sour Sally enters the UAE market

Sour Sally, Indonesia’s pioneering frozen yogurt brand, is set to make its debut in the UAE with the opening of its first outlet at Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai, on September 6, 2025.

Founded in 2008, Sour Sally introduced Indonesia to frozen yogurt and has since become one of the region’s most recognised dessert brands. Operated by Sour Sally Group, a leading food and beverage company managing multiple brands and more than 200 outlets across Indonesia, the business serves over 15 million customers annually.

The brand is known for its innovative approach to frozen yogurt, including the introduction of Black Sakura — the world’s first black frozen yogurt made with activated charcoal and White Zero, a zero-added-sugar variety sweetened with stevia. Its products are probiotic-rich, low in calories, and made with high-quality, often plant-based ingredients. Sour Sally also incorporates sustainability into its operations with eco-friendly cassava-based packaging.

The UAE launch is led by Syed Ali Fathima Mahatheer Mohamed (chairwoman), Mohammed Kamaludin (group CEO), and Amjad Basha Anwar (group COO). Following the Dubai flagship, additional outlets are planned at LuLu Hypermarket, Al Muteena, and City Centre Deira. “The UAE is a dynamic market with discerning consumers. We see an opportunity to introduce a fresh concept in frozen yogurt that balances taste with wellness,” said Mohamed.

The UAE entry comes as part of Sour Sally Group’s broader international expansion. The company recently signed Master Franchise Agreements in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia and secured a deal to open 48 outlets in the Philippines over the next five years. Further markets under consideration include Malaysia, the UK, and Thailand.

Sour Sally’s growth has been recognized with industry accolades, including the Top Brand Award as Asia’s Best Frozen Yogurt Brand in 2016 and the Global Recognition Award in 2024. Its operations are certified ISO 22000 and Halal, ensuring internationally recognized food quality and safety standards.

As it enters a competitive UAE dessert landscape, Sour Sally aims to differentiate itself with its signature product innovations, plant-based options, and visual appeal. With its launch, the brand brings a concept that combines indulgence, health-conscious choices, and sustainability to one of the world’s most diverse food markets.

The first Sour Sally outlet in Dubai will open its doors to the public on September 6, 2025, at 7:00pm at Al Ghurair Centre.