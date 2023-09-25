Ashwaq Mohammed wins Dh2.5 million in cash with Idealz

Understanding the distinction between traditional term insurance and Return of Premium (ROP) term plans is vital for safeguarding your family's financial future
Ashwaq Mohammed became Dubai’s latest multi-million dirham winner, taking home a whopping Dh2.5 million in the official Dubai Summer Surprises grand prize raffle draw hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and Idealz, the ground-breaking e-commerce platform celebrated for its unique shopping approach.
Hailing from India and residing in the UAE, Ashwaq's name was drawn during a live event, broadcast across social media. Overflowing with gratitude and excitement upon receiving the news, Ashwaq expressed, "I have been aspiring to become a winner for the past year, and now, by the grace of God, I have won this incredible prize. It's a dream come true! I'd like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Idealz for this amazing opportunity and for the positive impact it has made on my life."
The summer season’s premier campaign, unveiled in June of this year, witnessed impressive global participation for the chance to secure the unprecedented Dh2.5 million cash prize, one of biggest cash prizes given away during DSS and hosted exclusively on the Idealz mobile app.
Renowned for offering unparalleled opportunities to win remarkable prizes, the platform is currently running a number of exciting campaigns, including the chance to win $1 million in cash and an apartment in Dubai, amongst others, inviting residents of the UAE and international entrants to explore the opportunity to strike it big.
To learn more about Idealz and their exciting campaigns, visit their official website at www.idealz.com.
Understanding the distinction between traditional term insurance and Return of Premium (ROP) term plans is vital for safeguarding your family's financial future
In the first phase, the group expects to export worth €50 million, which is expected to grow significantly as new product lines are added
Billed as the biggest travel trade show, the event was packed with hourly prizes, entertainment, food and fun for the travel trade community
The special plate, 1000, was sold for an undisclosed fee
The Group announced hundreds of job opportunities in this year’s edition
During the 2023 Philanthropy Asia Summit (PAS), themed ‘Climate Crossroads: Pathways for Action,’ Singapore’s Temasek Trust launched the Philanthropy Asia Alliance (PAA) to serve as a dedicated platform to build capabilities, capacities and communities in the philanthropic sector, and harness multi-sector partnerships to catalyse Asian solutions for global challenges