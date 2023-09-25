Ashwaq Mohammed wins Dh2.5 million in cash with Idealz

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 6:57 PM

Ashwaq Mohammed became Dubai’s latest multi-million dirham winner, taking home a whopping Dh2.5 million in the official Dubai Summer Surprises grand prize raffle draw hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and Idealz, the ground-breaking e-commerce platform celebrated for its unique shopping approach.

Hailing from India and residing in the UAE, Ashwaq's name was drawn during a live event, broadcast across social media. Overflowing with gratitude and excitement upon receiving the news, Ashwaq expressed, "I have been aspiring to become a winner for the past year, and now, by the grace of God, I have won this incredible prize. It's a dream come true! I'd like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Idealz for this amazing opportunity and for the positive impact it has made on my life."

The summer season’s premier campaign, unveiled in June of this year, witnessed impressive global participation for the chance to secure the unprecedented Dh2.5 million cash prize, one of biggest cash prizes given away during DSS and hosted exclusively on the Idealz mobile app.

Renowned for offering unparalleled opportunities to win remarkable prizes, the platform is currently running a number of exciting campaigns, including the chance to win $1 million in cash and an apartment in Dubai, amongst others, inviting residents of the UAE and international entrants to explore the opportunity to strike it big.

