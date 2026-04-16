Asha’s Restaurants pays tribute to founder Asha Bhosle

Asha’s Restaurants has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of its beloved founder, Asha Bhosle, paying tribute to a figure whose legacy extends far beyond music.

In a statement, the brand said Asha Bhosle was not only a voice that defined generations globally, but also the heart and spirit behind Asha’s. Her passion for food, intuitive understanding of flavour, and deep-rooted sense of hospitality played a defining role in shaping the identity of the restaurant chain.

The company highlighted that her vision was built on creating experiences that went beyond dining, centred on warmth, familiarity, and a sense of belonging. "She believed in warmth that could be felt without words, in food that stays with you, and in making people feel like they belong," the statement noted.

Over the past two decades in the UAE, Asha’s has evolved into a homegrown brand inspired by her philosophy, expanding its footprint across the GCC, including Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, as well as internationally to Birmingham in the UK.

While her voice continues to resonate with millions around the world, the brand emphasised that her presence within Asha’s remains deeply embedded in its everyday operations and guest experience.

Asha’s Restaurants extended its heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and to the millions who grew up listening to her music, as well as those who came to know her through the culinary experience she helped create.

The brand concluded that within Asha’s, she will not only be remembered, but her presence will continue to be felt always.