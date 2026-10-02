ASAS returns with ‘Eras of Art – A Journey Through Time’

The Annual Student Art Show (ASAS) returns for its sixth edition this November under the theme ‘Eras of Art – A Journey Through Time’, inviting young creatives to explore the evolution of artistic expression and reinterpret it through their own contemporary perspectives.

Organised by Funun Arts Group and Youth Creative Minds Hub, in partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and in collaboration with Amity University Dubai, ASAS 2026 will open with a VIP preview on November 13, followed by the main event on November 14–15 at Amity University Dubai.

Building on the success of ASAS 2025, ‘We Are One’, which welcomed more than 1,200 participants from over 60 nationalities, showcased more than 1,000 artworks and achieved two world-record recognitions, the sixth edition takes the creative journey in a new direction.

Through ‘Eras of Art’, students will explore how art has evolved through different periods, cultures and movements, examining its relationship with society, technology, philosophy and human experience. The aim is not simply to recreate historical styles, but to encourage young artists to understand the past and develop their own creative responses for the present and future.

Dr Saher Nabi, head of marketing and compliance at Amity University Dubai, said: "ASAS 2026, themed ‘Eras of Art’, will unfold over three immersive days, taking participants on a journey through the evolution of art and its changing relationship with culture, society, technology, philosophy and the human experience. Through the exploration of different artistic eras, students will examine their defining characteristics while developing their own creative perspectives and contemporary interpretations. The exhibition positions art as an evolving dialogue between the past, present and future."

For Shiba Khan, founder and director of Funun Arts Group, the initiative is about creating opportunities for young people to explore creativity beyond the exhibition space. "Every edition of ASAS is designed to give young people more than a space to exhibit. We want them to explore, experiment, collaborate and discover the possibilities that creativity can open for them. This year, students will look at the artistic ideas that shaped generations and reinterpret them through their own experiences and identities. We want participants to understand that they are not simply learning about the history of art — they are part of what comes next."

Farah Khan, co-founder and creative director of Funun Arts Group, added: "With ‘Eras of Art’, we want the theme to be experienced, not simply displayed. From the exhibition and Creative Zone to workshops, fashion, architecture and collaborative installations, different elements of ASAS will interpret the journey of art through time while giving young creatives the freedom to bring their own voice to it."

Registrations are now open.