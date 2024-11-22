ASAS 2024: A celebration of art, innovation, and youth creativity in Dubai

The Annual Student Art Show (ASAS) 2024, a much-anticipated event on the region's cultural calendar, concluded its fourth edition on a high note on November 9-10 at the sprawling Study World Campus, Academic City, Dubai. Organised by Funun Arts Group, Youth Creative Minds Hub, and Young Times, and powered by Khaleej Times, the event cemented its position as the largest student art showcase in the region.

ASAS 2024 brought together over 1,000 young talents from 50 nationalities under the theme 'Art and Innovation', aligning with the UAE’s visionary framework, “We the UAE 2031.” This two-day extravaganza celebrated creativity and technological integration, attracting more than 40 volunteers, 35 acclaimed mentors, and a diverse audience of art enthusiasts.

The grand inauguration saw an impressive lineup of dignitaries, including Yaqoob Al Ali, chairman of Al Ali Group; Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah, designer of the UAE flag; Laila Rahhal Al Itfani, goodwill ambassador and founder of “I AM AFRICA”; Sultana Kazim Farouq Kazim, UNESCO International Action Art Global Ambassador. Esteemed guests such as Ahmed Alhosani, the UAE’s first classical singer, and Ahmed Al Awadhi, a celebrated Emirati artist and businessman, also graced the occasion.

The opening began with a serene Quran recitation by students Ibrahim Kharuri and Maymuna Bint Adam Khan, followed by a heartfelt National Anthem performance by Ahmed Alhosani. Students from Cedar School, Dubai, captivated the audience with a cultural dance celebrating the UAE’s heritage.

At the heart of ASAS 2024 was an awe-inspiring exhibition of over 1,000 artworks. These masterpieces showcased young artists’ interpretation of the theme “Art and Innovation,” blending imagination with modern tools to address contemporary challenges. The judges, including renowned artists Khalil Abdul Wahid, Faisal Abdul Qader, Akbar Sahib, and Atul Panase, expressed their admiration for the participants’ creativity, calling the selection of 15 winners from 1,000 submissions an “exhilarating challenge.”

The event also offered over 50 interactive workshops, encouraging hands-on learning and creativity. Cultural and contemporary dances by Dance Central, inclusive showcases by SNF Development Center, and a fashion show celebrating historical artists and inventors added vibrancy to the event. The Youth Talks segment featured emerging leaders discussing the synergy between art and technology, inspiring peers and mentors alike. The success of ASAS 2024 was a testament to the collaborative efforts of mentors, artists, volunteers, and sponsors. Study World Campus provided a stunning venue, while Danube Building Materials created unique eco-friendly trophies from 100% recycled plastic. Awards for winners were generously sponsored by World Art Dubai, Reem Gallery, Art Forum UAE, and others. The event’s founders, Shiba Khan and Farah Khan, described ASAS as a platform for dialogue and inspiration, emphasizing its role in fostering critical thinking about the future. Co-founder Mohd Huzaifa Khan added, "ASAS 2024 was a celebration of talent, where students became catalysts for change, showcasing their abilities in art, innovation, and leadership." As the curtains closed on ASAS 2024, it left a lasting impression as a beacon of creativity, diversity, and innovation in the UAE.

For more information on future editions of the Annual Student Art Show, contact Funun Arts Group.