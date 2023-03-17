Asad Mehmood honoured at Future Data Summit & Awards

Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 6:31 PM

Asad Mehmood’s research in the field of Cyber Security has been recognised and awarded the winner of the ‘Best Data Center Security Initiative’ category at the prestigious Future Data Summit & Awards held on March 9 at the Address Hotel in Dubai Marina.

This event was organised in partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council and e& Enterprise, formerly known as Etisalat, with the support of other sponsors including Atos, Ingram Micro, NetApp, Logitech, D-Link, and GETVISIBILITY.

The summit brought together experts in the field of data and cyber security to discuss the latest trends and developments in the industry. Other companies that received the awards include ADNOC Distribution, Etisalat, and Virgin Mobile UAE.

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr Mohammad Al Kuwaiti, head of UAE Cyber Security Council, and the award was presented by Omar Beydoun, Country GM of Atos UAE.

Asad has conducted extensive research in the field of offensive cyber security practices. His research is focused on reaching out to the hackers' place of attack to identify the nature of attacks, attack motives, attackers' geolocation, weapons used for the attack, and the methodology involved to make our defense systems more secure for the future.

The nomination for the award was made based on the academic research he has been conducting at our University, and he intends to implement the same solution in his company, Royal Catering Services LLC. He will be working on his final dissertation under the guidance of Prof Syed Abbas, dean of the department of computing and engineering.

Dr Mohammad Al Kuwaiti was pleased with the University's efforts and contribution towards Cyber Security and offered to meet Asad at GISEC ( March 14-16), along with the proposal, to pitch this solution to different companies. This is a great opportunity to showcase his work and network with experts in the industry.

The University of West London, RAK Campus congratulates our student on this remarkable achievement and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours. We are committed to provide our students with the best education and research opportunities to excel in their chosen fields.