Art Smiley Gallery officially opens, welcoming government and diplomatic guests

Art Smiley Gallery successfully celebrated the launch of the “Global Art Odyssey—Where Art Meets the World!” exhibition and the opening of its first physical art gallery in Al Quoz 2, Dubai, on September 5. The exhibition’s hybrid format allows visitors to experience the artworks physically at the new gallery location and virtually through Art Smiley's upgraded website.

The opening brought together distinguished guests from across the region, including Khalil Abdul Wahid, chief guest, fine art director from Dubai Culture Authority, the prominent Emirati artist; Laila Rahhal El Atfani, celebrity chief guest, crown senator the Royal House of Queen Sheba; prominent Emirati artist Ahmed Al Awadhi, the guest of honours; and Sultana Faroua Kazim, the global ambassador for UNESCO IAA.

The “Global Art Odyssey” exhibition, running from September 5 to October 5, 2025, features 35 participating artists from 16 nationalities and showcases a diverse collection of paintings, sculptures, photography, installations, and prints.

Artists from Egypt, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Romania, Iran, Iraq, Ukraine, India, Spain, Israel, Italy, and Nigeria contributed works spanning contemporary, traditional, abstract, figurative, and mixed-media styles.

During the opening, Art Smiley Gallery became a lively centre for culture and creativity. Guests and artists mingled in an atmosphere of celebration and artistic exploration, enjoying drinks and refreshments as they admired the diverse works in the "Global Art Odyssey" collection. The gallery’s thoughtfully designed lighting highlighted each piece, drawing visitors into engaging discussions about the art and the stories behind its creation.

The evening also included a heartfelt recognition of the participating artists of "Global Art Odyssey." Art Smiley Gallery recognised their outstanding contributions by presenting special gifts and expressing appreciation for their creativity and dedication to the exhibition.

"The overwhelming support from government officials and the artistic community during our opening night demonstrates the vital role that Art Smiley plays in Dubai's cultural ecosystem," shares Lurdh Allam, co-founder and chief executive officer of Art Smiley. "Having esteemed representatives join us for this milestone validates our eight-year journey to create meaningful connections between artists and audiences across cultures."

Visual artist Diana Bakoush shares via Instagram: “I’m delighted to be part of Global Art Odyssey Hybrid Exhibition at the Grand Opening of ArtSmiley Art Gallery in Al Quoz 2, Dubai. Congratulations to Art Smiley on the exquisitely organised exhibition, featuring exceptional artists worldwide, and on their new gallery.”

The Art Smiley Gallery's location in Al Quoz 2 positions it within Dubai's established arts district. It also coincides with broader expansion plans, including entering the Saudi Arabian and Qatari markets through the business services division and launching the marketplace platform across the United States and European markets.

The successful opening allowed attendees to experience firsthand the gallery's innovative approach to combining physical and digital art presentation. The hybrid format ensures that the diversity and beauty of "Global Art Odyssey" reach local visitors and international audiences through Art Smiley's technology-enhanced platform.

For Allam, opening their physical gallery in Dubai is just the beginning of their journey to further celebrate art in the region. He adds: "The support we received from our prominent guests and the artistic community opens doors for expanded collaboration and cultural exchange, contributing to Dubai's growing reputation as a global cultural destination."

