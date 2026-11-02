Art Maze brings the soul of Moroccan craftsmanship to Bab Mansour

Art Maze, a UAE-based specialist in authentic Moroccan craftsmanship and bespoke architectural interior solutions, has highlighted its contribution to Bab Mansour, bringing traditional Moroccan artistry to the restaurant's interiors through handcrafted Zellige and intricate gypsum work.

The company's involvement in the project reflects its commitment to preserving Moroccan craftsmanship while incorporating traditional architectural elements into contemporary hospitality spaces. The handcrafted details add texture, depth and character to the restaurant's interiors, reflecting the artistic traditions that have shaped Moroccan architecture for centuries.

For Art Maze, the project represents more than the integration of decorative materials. It reflects the company's broader vision of bringing cultural identity into contemporary hospitality environments and creating interiors that offer meaningful experiences. Its approach is rooted in the belief that exceptional interiors should not only be visually appealing but also reflect heritage, craftsmanship and a distinctive sense of place.

Drawing on a family heritage spanning nine generations, Art Maze combines the expertise of Moroccan master artisans with contemporary design thinking. Its portfolio includes handcrafted Zellige, intricate woodwork, traditional gypsum craftsmanship and bespoke brass creations, preserving authentic Moroccan techniques while adapting them to the requirements of modern architecture and luxury interiors.

At Bab Mansour, the combination of Zellige and gypsum demonstrates how traditional Moroccan craftsmanship can enhance hospitality interiors. Through detailed patterns, textures and handcrafted finishes, these elements contribute to the restaurant's distinctive atmosphere, allowing guests to experience Moroccan culture beyond its cuisine.

Amine Benlemlih, founder and owner of Art Maze, said: "At Art Maze, we believe that interiors should carry an identity. Our role is not simply to introduce beautiful materials into a space, but to bring craftsmanship, heritage, and meaning into the overall design. Our work at Bab Mansour reflects this philosophy, demonstrating how authentic Moroccan artistry can transform hospitality interiors and create spaces with character, distinction, and lasting value."

Beyond the finished interiors, Art Maze places strong emphasis on the craftsmanship and technical expertise behind each project. From design development and technical planning to artisan production, installation and finishing, the company works closely with skilled craftsmen to ensure that every element respects traditional techniques while meeting contemporary architectural standards.

Through projects such as Bab Mansour, Art Maze continues to strengthen its presence in the UAE's hospitality and interior design sector, demonstrating how authentic Moroccan craftsmanship can be incorporated into modern spaces while preserving its cultural identity.

For more information, visit: www.artmaze.ae