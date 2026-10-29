Art Fertility Clinics signs strategic MoU with Conceivable Life Sciences to explore automation-assisted IVF technology at IVI Institute

Abu Dhabi-based Art Fertility Clinics, a member of IVI Institute, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Conceivable Life Sciences, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026.

The proposed collaboration will explore introducing Conceivable Life Sciences’ Aura platform at Abu Dhabi’s IVI Institute, assessing operational feasibility, staff training, validation and regulatory requirements. Integrating Physical AI, robotics, advanced imaging and software, Aura aims to improve precision and consistency in IVF laboratory processes under embryologist supervision.

In the presence of Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the MoU was signed by Suresh Soni, chief executive officer, Art Fertility Clinics, and Dr Alejandro Chávez-Badiola, chief medical officer and co-founder, Conceivable Life Sciences.

The initiative reinforces Art Fertility Clinics’ commitment to clinical excellence and technological innovation, positioning the flagship IVI Institute as a centre for advanced fertility care while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation for healthcare innovation and medical tourism.

Dr Khuloud Al-Dhalei, executive director of the Healthcare Quality sector at DoH, said: “Abu Dhabi is contributing to the future of reproductive health by exploring how robotics and AI can advance fertility care. This collaboration supports the responsible evaluation of technologies at the flagship IVI Institute, with the potential to improve precision and consistency in IVF laboratories, while maintaining specialist oversight and patient safety. Our aim is to translate innovation into better care for people seeking to build a family, in the Emirate and beyond.”

Suresh Soni, chief executive officer, Art Fertility Clinics, said: “The IVI Institute is being built around a simple principle: patients deserve advanced fertility care, delivered by specialists they trust. Exploring Aura with Conceivable Life Sciences is a natural step in that direction. Automation has the potential to bring greater consistency to the IVF laboratory, while our embryologists and clinicians remain fully responsible for every clinical decision. We look forward to working together to understand how this technology can best serve patients in Abu Dhabi and across the region.”

Alan Murray, chief executive officer and co-founder, Conceivable Life Sciences, said: “Abu Dhabi is fast becoming one of the world’s most forward-looking healthcare markets, and Art Fertility Clinics shares our belief that the IVF laboratory is ready for a new level of precision. Aura was built to bring robotics and Physical AI to some of the most delicate and repetitive steps in the laboratory workflow, under the supervision of embryologists. This MoU gives us a structured way to see how Aura fits Art’s laboratories and patients.”

Dr Alejandro Chávez-Badiola, co-founder and chief medical and innovation officer, Conceivable Life Sciences, said: “As a fertility specialist, I have seen how much of IVF still depends on delicate manual steps performed under intense time pressure. Aura was developed to bring that work into a more controlled, standardised and traceable environment. Working with a clinical team of Art Fertility Clinics’ standing gives us the opportunity to explore how automation can support laboratory practice in the region.”

The Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit (ADFHS) 2026, convened by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi alongside founding partners PureHealth, M42, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) and Mubadala BIO, brings global experts together under the theme ‘To Sense Is to Predict’.