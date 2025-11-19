ART Fertility Clinics joins IVI RMA Global following strategic acquisition

IVI RMA Global, the world’s leading platform for reproductive medicine, today announced the completion of its acquisition of ART Fertility Clinics (“ART Fertility”), which operates across the UAE with plans to expand into Saudi Arabia. With this milestone, IVI RMA has officially named the Middle East as the Company’s latest Operating Region joining existing regions: North America, Italy, Northern Europe, and Iberia, Latam and Czechia. Under the leadership of ART Fertility Clinics CEO Suresh Soni and group medical director Dr Human M Fatemi, this expansion will enable IVI RMA to deliver world-class fertility care to tens of thousands of patients throughout the Middle East.

As part of IVI RMA Global, ART Fertility Clinics will be able to offer patients across the Middle East greater access to advanced fertility treatments, elevated standards of care, and cutting-edge scientific innovations. The partnership ensures that more individuals and couples can benefit from world-class reproductive medicine, delivered with the highest levels of expertise and clinical excellence.

Recent World Bank data (2023) shows that fertility rates in the Middle East are now increasingly low, with 1.2 births per woman in the UAE and a steady decline in births in Saudi Arabia, signalling a sharp demographic shift towards slower population growth.

"Across the Middle East, there is a growing awareness of the importance of addressing fertility challenges directly, and we are seeing more individuals and couples seeking advanced solutions every day," said Prof. Dr Human Fatemi, group medical director, ART Fertility Clinics, consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Consultant in Reproductive Health. "As part of IVI RMA, we will have the resources to build on our success in delivering these treatments, accelerate our scientific progress, and elevate the standard of fertility care across the region."

ART Fertility is the recognised leader in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, which operates across the Arabian Peninsula. More than 300 employees, including world-renowned clinicians, embryologists, and geneticists, led by an experienced management team, have applied proprietary research, unique protocols, and a personalised treatment approach to generate consistent industry-leading pregnancy rates as high as 71%, across multiple patient age groups.

"The entire ART Fertility team is excited about this combination of two leaders in global fertility meeting the fertility challenge in the Middle East,” said Soni, CEO at Art Fertility Clinic. "Together we will bring even greater value to our patients and communities and will enhance the groundbreaking work our researchers are conducting to drive innovation that improves outcomes for people building families in the Middle East and around the world."

"We continuously seek partnerships with organizations that share our commitment to excellence and align with our global standards,” said Javier Sánchez Prieto, CEO of IVI RMA Global. "The Middle East represents a region of growing demand for world-class fertility care, and with the acquisition of ART Fertility, we are well positioned to lead this growth and further advance fertility science and clinical practice across the region."

ART Fertility is as renowned for its research as it is for its patient outcomes, with significant investment in R&D, more than 268 peer-reviewed medical publications to date, 35 ongoing research studies, and 11 hosted conferences. ART Fertility’s leading scientific knowledge and R&D capabilities generate direct benefits to patients, act as a global reference point for quality and care and align with IVI RMA’s commitment to clinical excellence and breakthrough medical advancements.