ART Fertility Clinics empowers women with choice and hope through egg freezing

ART Fertility Clinics, a global leader in reproductive medicine, continues to transform the landscape of women’s healthcare by offering advanced egg-freezing solutions that give women greater control over their reproductive futures.

Following the UAE’s 2021 legal reforms allowing the freezing of human embryos and eggs for up to five years, with the option to extend, more and more women in the UAE are seizing the opportunity to prioritise their careers, health, and personal goals while safeguarding their dreams of motherhood.

This progressive reform by the UAE Government reflects a broader cultural and societal shift. With cutting-edge technology, world-class embryology labs, and a team of internationally trained specialists, ART Fertility Clinics is setting new benchmarks in assisted reproductive care. The clinic’s holistic approach not only focuses on the science of fertility preservation but also emphasizes emotional support, ensuring that every woman feels empowered, informed, and cared for.

Dr Maryam Farid Mojtahedi, specialist in reproductive medicine and infertility at ART Fertility Clinics, Dubai, said: "The dream of freezing eggs at a younger age and preserving them with the same quality for an unlimited number of years has become an empowering option for women who wish to take control of their future family planning. At ART Fertility Clinics, we combine cutting-edge technology with individualised care to ensure the highest standards of success and comfort for our patients. Caroline’s story is a wonderful example of how the dream of fertility preservation can provide peace of mind and freedom, enabling women to focus on their ambitions today while safeguarding their hopes for tomorrow."

Since establishing its flagship centre in Abu Dhabi in 2015, ART Fertility Clinics has become one of the leading IVF providers in the Middle East and India. The group now operates clinics in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, as well as ten centers across India. ART Fertility Clinics also houses a state-of-the-art in-house genetics lab, ART Genomics, serving patients across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Marking its 10th year in 2025, ART Fertility Clinics continues to offer patients exceptional expertise, care, and empathy, solidifying its reputation as a market leader in reproductive medicine throughout the Middle East.