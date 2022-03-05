Art Dubai Digital’s 15th edition returns with its spring offering

Hafez Gallery, Art Dubai Modern 2018. — Courtesy of Art Dubai

Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 12:32 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 12:53 PM

The most anticipated art fair in the region returns to Madinat Jumeirah on March 11-13, with previews on March 9-10. Art Dubai’s 15th edition is its most extensive edition to date, with over 100 galleries from over 40 countries. The exhibition is the premier platform to see and buy modern and contemporary art in the Middle East, global south, and beyond.

A new section dedicated to crypto will feature digital artworks including physical art turned into NFTs. Art Dubai Digital comes with a series of talks that answer questions about the metaverse — what it is, how to buy, etc. Visitors can enjoy art exhibits from the other gallery sections as well. Contemporary features galleries from around the world, Modern features solo presentations of museum-quality works by 20th-century masters from the Middle East and North Africa and Bawwaba gallery, meaning gateway in Arabic, with the current artistic developments across geographical scopes across the global south.

New and exciting commissioned works await the visitors, including Art Dubai’s commission Sand Flow by INLAND, represented by Fernando Garcia that combines visions of Dubai’s past, present and future. It examines how the cultures and communities inhabit the city. The timings will be 2 pm to 9 pm from Wednesday to Saturday and 12 pm to 6 pm on Sunday. The single-day ticket is priced at Dh60, and three days ticket costs Dh100.