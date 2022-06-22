Art connects what words cannot

On the occasion and celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Dunes International School in collaboration with Artscrafts.Co under the patronage of the Embassy of India in the UAE, Abu Dhabi hosted an Inter-School Art competition on June 19. The students of grades nine to 12 from 10 schools across Abu Dhabi participated in the event. The students demonstrated finesse in their artwork and maturity in their imagination. The students created magnificent paintings. Everyone was spellbound to see the budding artists equipped with colours and brushes merging them enthusiastically. Students communicated with colours and expressed creative ideas. The event engaged students in skilful learning through the medium of art. Students participated with great enthusiasm and zest. The competition was judged by eminent artists across the Emirates, including Ahmed Al Awadhi known as (Rukni), Emirati artist; Sarans Guruvayoor, Guinness record holder artist; other eminent artists Pari Sagarand, Deeksha Bhargava and Sanjeev Sarkar. The expertise and valuable feedback of Sudhir Balakrishnan, MD and CEO of Riyah ME, added glory to the event. Accomplished social worker Girish Pant was a special guest on this occasion. He discussed the journey of his social work with the students. This event was supported by AJ Steels of Abu Dhabi, who is always available for all activities of arts and artists’ help. Indeed, the event provided a platform for their creative expression. The themes of the event were based on the platinum jubilee of Indian independence, and it was well created and crafted on paper and canvas with all colours by students. "We are proud of our new generations," said Anil Kejriwal, founder and CEO of The Artscrafts.co. Paramjit Ahluwalia, principal of Dunes International school, appraised the efforts of Artscrafts for their dedication to arts and artists. He motivated all the students for their best work and encouraged their participation. He said: "Participation in such events is itself a winning moment, so all the students who have participated are winners."

Artscrafts co is organising a three-day event in the month of August at the Indian embassy where the eminent artists of India and Indian friends’ countries will showcase their artworks, accompanied by the best artworks of students under Gallery called 'NextGen'. The ArtsCrafts provide a platform to all the artists across the globe at no cost where any artists can showcase their work by creating their webpage. On UAE@50 Artscrafts also organised an art contest based on the UAE heritage and cultures where more than 150 artists from 10 countries participated. Currently, the contest on the theme of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is going on where any artists from any part of the world can participate and submit their artwork by mail at contest.artscraft@gmail.com.