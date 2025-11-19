Arsenal and Sobha Realty celebrate two years of partnership

Arsenal Football Club and Sobha Realty are proud to mark two years of their successful global partnership and the progress made together in enhancing the Sobha Realty Training Centre.

Sobha Realty joined the Arsenal family in 2023 and has since become one of the club’s Principal Partners, securing naming rights to the Sobha Realty Training Centre in London Colney and featuring its branding on the training kit.

Over the past two years, both organisations have collaborated to elevate the world-class facility through a series of developments, including upgraded restaurant spaces and dressing rooms, a dedicated new building for the women’s first team, a refurbished media centre, and the addition of new sauna and steam facilities.

They also launched The Art of Detail, a four-part series highlighting the meticulous work that happens behind the scenes at the Training Centre to help players perform at their peak. Together, these initiatives reflect a shared commitment to creating a high-performance environment that supports every aspect of preparation and recovery.

As the partnership enters its third year, Arsenal and Sobha Realty remain focused on ensuring the Sobha Realty Training Centre continues to be a world-class environment for players and staff.

Ashish Parakh, group chief sales and marketing officer at Sobha Realty, said: "Over the past two years, our partnership with Arsenal has grown into a powerful synergy, and we take immense pride in what we have built together. This collaboration, rooted in shared values of excellence, precision, and performance, now goes beyond sport and real estate. It is united by a commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and continuous improvement. The Sobha Realty Training Centre stands as a testament to these ideals, reflecting our joint vision to create environments where talent thrives and potential is realised. As we enter the next phase of our journey, we remain dedicated to further enhancing this world-class facility and deepening our relationship with the Arsenal family."

Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Arsenal, said: "Our partners play a vital role in supporting our ambition and goals as a club, and we’re proud to work with such a brilliant range of brands who are the best at what they do. Sobha Realty have been an integral part of this journey over the past two years and counting, helping us to create the best possible environment for our people and players to perform at their best, and supporting our vision to win major trophies. We look forward to what’s to come and all that we can continue to achieve together."