ARMAF Club de Nuit Bling Gold Edition makes its iconic entry at Beautyworld Dubai

The ARMAF Hour at Beautyworld Middle East 2026 sees ARMAF Club de Nuit Bling Gold Edition make its highly anticipated debut, introducing a new expression of the iconic Club de Nuit Bling collection and bringing the language of high jewellery to modern perfumery.

Following the fiery debut of Club de Nuit Intenso Fuego on day 1, ARMAF shifts from fire to gold, unveiling a fragrance designed around luminosity, sophistication and unmistakable presence. Bling Gold is an alchemy of sunlit florals and soft gourmands — intimate yet unapologetic, with a character that is felt before it is announced.

The fragrance opens with solar heliotrope and neroli, balancing gentle warmth with poise. At its heart, the composition deepens into the velvety richness of Madagascar vanilla and Mexican Palo Santo, creating a trail that is soothing yet unmistakably powerful.

The spectacle extends beyond the scent itself. The Bling Gold flacon is conceived as an object of adornment, with sharp silhouettes and geometric lines creating a precise architectural form around the liquid gold within. Its façade is embellished with diamond-like stones arranged in an interlocking linear pattern, catching and reflecting light to amplify the sense of brilliance.

It is this interplay of fragrance, design and precious detailing that defines Bling Gold’s world — where the bottle is as much a statement as the scent it holds.

With Bling Gold, ARMAF explores its vision of “fragrance couture” — a space where perfumery adopts the precision, craftsmanship and visual language of high jewellery. Rare raw materials are composed with the precision of a master setter placing precious stones, transforming fragrance into an object of desire. Every facet, from the composition to the flacon, is designed to convey rarity and distinction.

More than a fragrance to be worn, Bling Gold is conceived as a statement of adornment — a golden expression of confidence, glamour and individuality.

The unveiling forms part of The ARMAF Hour, ARMAF’s three-day experiential showcase at Beautyworld Middle East 2026, where each day brings a new launch, reveal and immersive brand moment. Together, the experiences showcase ARMAF’s evolving approach to fragrance — creating launches that live beyond the bottle and become moments to experience, remember and share.