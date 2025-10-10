ARKS Groups Investment unveils vertically integrated EV ecosystem through its mobility subsidiaries

ARKS Groups Investment LLC, a diversified holding company dedicated to pioneering sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure, has announced a landmark initiative to build a comprehensive, end-to-end electric mobility ecosystem in the UAE.

The first phase will be executed by its subsidiary, Ecosine Transports LLC, the UAE’s leading sustainable mobility provider and operator of the largest electric limousine fleet in Dubai. Ecosine will develop 72 state-of-the-art EV charging points across the city. This network expansion falls under another ARKS subsidiary, Powerdrive, the UAE’s foremost CPO License holder, which will grow its footprint from 28 points to 100 by the first quarter of 2026. This initiative is part of a grander vision that includes securing a renewable Energy Generation License and establishing a one-stop garage and service centre for all EV needs.

ARKS Groups is pioneering a vertically integrated model to create a self-sustaining mobility loop. The strategy involves managing the entire value chain, from producing clean energy to deploying it through the advanced charging network. This ecosystem will service the group's diverse fleets, including Ecosine’s main fleet of Tesla and BYD vehicles, and is complemented by EGari Transports LLC, a subsidiary focused on providing dedicated all-EV fleets exclusively for luxury hotels.

“This is not merely an expansion of charging points; it is the genesis of a complete, self-sufficient mobility ecosystem,” said Salman Omar, managing director of Ecosine. “From generating the clean electron to powering the autonomous vehicle and servicing it under one roof, we are architecting the future.”

With Dubai aiming for 25 per cent of all journeys to be autonomous by 2030, this infrastructure is built to support that transition seamlessly. The network will integrate smart technologies like Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities and real-time data analytics to support autonomous fleet operations.

“Our infrastructure for ground-based EVs today is being engineered to become the foundation for aerial autonomous fleets tomorrow,” said Mehdee Hasan, chief of operations at Ecosine. “We are creating a unified grid for movement, whether on the road or in the air.”

Ecosine's proven track record and innovative partnerships provide a solid foundation for this ambitious expansion. “With the backing and long-term vision of ARKS Groups Investment, we are building the very framework upon which the EV revolution will run,” Omar concluded.